Dress stylishly in the workplace

Despite spending a huge chunk of the week at work, finding the inspiration to get dressed successfully every morning can be a challenge even for the most sartorially astute.

With the new year just beginning, seize the opportunity for a bit of revamp. Tried-and-trusted staples are a must, but don’t overlook new elements like texture and print to inject personality.

Corporate wear doesn’t need to be mundane – if should be comfortable, confident and fresh. Work isn’t the forum for a fashion parade, but all you need is a collection of solid, stylish items you can wear in numerous variations. This will ease your early-morning routine. Here are the pieces that will turn your everyday work wardrobe into something not quite so ordinary.

With Balenciaga bringing back 1980s power dressing and Hillary Clinton’s revival of the pantsuit, it’s never been a more popular time for tailoring. A single print, like a check or a colour, from pale pink to pinstripe, will instantly add interest to any work suit. No black necessary. Look for a modern-cut suit that will stand alone as separates as well. You can pull the pieces apart and wear the jacket with jeans and runners on the weekend, or the trousers with a smart sweater or blouse for the office.

Wide pants

It is perhaps one of spring’s most prominent trends, so it’s time to embrace the wide-leg trouser for work. Trousers can either be seen as the boring piece you put on everyday out of convince or the sophisticated staple that boosts your style points with each wear. We prefer to see them as the latter. So, seek out design elements such as a high-waist, hardware and a looser cut to stand out at work. Wear with a silk shirt tucked in for a silhouette that means business.

Ruffles and hems

Leave the pencil convention at the door and opt for a skirt that gives you the same coverage in a more interesting silhouette. A below-the-knee skirt may already be on high rotation in your work wardrobe but reconsider the look with a pleated, wrap or pronounced shape. For 2017, the focus is on ruffles and tiered hems. Wear with a tucked-in tailored blouse to make it work for the office.

Tailored jumpsuit

Who doesn’t love a onesie, especially a onesie you can wear to work? For 2017, the jumpsuit is making a singular statement in stylish, office-appropriate renderings. There’s nothing like a jumpsuit to whittle down your morning what-to-wear routine. When choosing a nine-to-five jumpsuit, be conscious of the fit – think tailored not tight – and style it with a blazer in a contrasting shade, structured tote and heels. If you’re feeling brave, layer a smart shirt under a sleeveless jumpsuit for a fashion-girl approved office outfit.

Belt-up

At Alberta Ferretti, dresses were cinched tightly with up to three belts. Transfer this to your own wardrobe and opt for one chic belt that will add definition to the waist, an interesting accent to your classic work combo of black trousers and shirt, and refresh a plain sheath dress. Who knew the minor accessory could work such wonders for your work wardrobe?

Silk tops

To mix up your work wardrobe, take some style cues from your evening wear such as rich silks and pair them with a more obvious work piece. Style with a structured silk top with classic slim, black pants for a beautiful but also business-ready look. Working well for that very modern nine-to-five dilemma, that is an outfit which will see you through from work to evening drinks or dinner.

Crazy prints

With the spring 2017 catwalks awash with prints, certainly don’t leave it just for the weekend. Amp up your work wardrobe with some cool contrasting patterns. Print-on-print can really work if you opt for a more conservative shape and go for an outfit that’s busy in pattern but not in colour. Don’t fear a crazy mix of prints or colours, just be sure to tie them together, unify the patterns by colour and further ground the look with a solid-colour belt or jacket.