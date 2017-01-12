Dreamy scarves and how to balance your wardrobe

Dominique McMullan and Deirdre McQuillan bring you the latest fashion news

Deirdre McQuillan

 

Dreamy scarf collection

Jokamin, a Polish artist and designer living in Cork for more than a decade, had her first solo exhibition this time last year in the Cork School of Music. Curator Peter Murray described her work as “astonishing – her paintings may have their roots in the graphic and animation tradition in Poland but they also come from a long period of personal introspection”, he said.

Now in a move exploring new media, she has created a collection of silk scarves, “In Your Dreams”, featuring her art. Designed in Ireland and made in Italy, they cost €150 and can be found on her website www.jokamin.com. DMcQ

Delphine Grandjouan ventures into special occasion wear

Though well known for her wedding dresses, the Irish-based French designer Delphine Grandjouan now creates special occasion wear collections in a new online store www.delphinegrandjouan.com.

This dress, for instance, called Christine (pictured above) from the new season displays her signature draping skills and feminine adornment in a more curtailed fashion. It is sleeveless and square necked with a beaded lace flower inset on the hips and an asymmetric pleat feature.

It is made from specially dyed cream Italian crepe and French-beaded lace and costs €1,150 from the online store. Grandjouan who is based in Kerry can take appointments both there and in Dublin for those who wish to view the collection first hand. Call 087 6488901. DMcQ

Keeping the family tradition going

When Leona Cregan was six years old she cut up her mother’s wedding dress, an early indication of her later career as an award-winning weaver and textile designer. Today, she makes very colourful handwoven scarves, throws and wraps and recently made all the gamekeepers’ uniforms for the Dundarave Estate being developed as a corporate hospitality centre outsourcing some of the pieces from McNutts and Savile Row.

A third-generation designer, her great grandfather was head designer in Wilkinsons shirt factory in Derry and developed an innovative reversible buttonhole later mass produced and her father who trained in Savile Row developed a woven tie business. Her fresh takes on traditional craft are inspired by nature and the wild Irish landscape. Visit her site www.elsietweed.com DMcQ

Wear It

These Gertie Stud Ankle Boots in Burgundy Suede (€44.95, iclothing.com) will add a bit of colour to your January wardrobe. DMcM

Style secret

“Do your fashion maths and observe the fashion law of balance – don’t buy too heavily into trends, they can date and come too costumey quickly but you need just the right amount in an outfit to keep it looking relevant. Your wardrobe should follow the 70/30 equation – 70 per cent classic/basic pieces and 30 per cent statement/trend led. Then you’ll never struggle to get dressed in the mornings.” – Corina Gaffey, fashion stylist

Steal vs splurge

Work it out in this patchwork denim jacket for €265 from Paul & Joe or patch it up in this panelled denim jacket for €21 from Penneys. DMcM

