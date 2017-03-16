Yes, oils do suit every skin type. We've found the best

Our skin suffers for our suspicion of oil-based skincare. We presume that they make skin oilier, or cause spots. On the contrary, good skin requires a routine that includes oils. They benefit oily skin just as much as dry. When we use products which are intended to ‘dry out’ oily skin - namely alcohol rich cleansers and toners - we cause the skin to overproduce oil as it tries to compensate. Two things you can do to instantly help your skin - use fewer products which are heavy in alcohol, and get your hands on a good oil.

Modern Botany Oil (€35 from Lloyd’s Pharmacies)

This rich oil is by Irish company Modern Botany has a sunflower seed base and is a sure winner. Perfect for facial massage or as a multitasker and with elegant unisex packaging, it makes a lovely gift.

Nude Progenius Rescue Oil (€70)

A rich but light golden oil containing rosemary and thyme oils and cold-pressed rosehip oil for omegas 3 and 6 as well as vitamin C, this is ideal for stressed and mature skins.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil (€96 from Space NK)

Theis retinol oil from Sunday Riley is gentle but shockingly effective on texture and the signs of aging, premature or otherwise. It can be layered over skincare.

YSL Volupté Tint-in-Oil (€29)

A glossier than gloss lip treatment without the faff or stickiness. It gives nourishing suppleness and a high shine finish with all the benefits of oil.

Super Facialist by Úna Brenna Vitamin C + Brighten Skin Renew Cleansing Oil (€14.49 from selected Boots Stores and Boots.ie)

I have been using and crowing about the wonders of this incredibly affordable oil cleanser for years. Whether your skin is dry, oily, or somewhere in between, an oil or balm cleanser is the best option. If you can get over the slightly Calpolesque orange fragrance of this (I relish it) and lack of dispensing pump, then it is close to perfection.

Vita Coco Coconut Oil (€19.99 from Boots)

Coconut oil is one of the best for face, body, cuticles and hair, is a handy cooking ingredient and lasts for an incredibly long time. A hefty tub of coconut oil is a very reliable beauty investment.

Estee Lauder Advance Night Repair Recovery Mask-in-Oil (€67)

Fans of the classic Advance Night Repair serum will find this a revelatory addition to their skincare routine. Applied atop that or any serum, it locks in moisture and ensures you’ll wake up to incredibly plump, softened skin.

Origins Plantscription Face Oil (€50)

This contains a blend of twenty oils to fortify skin and protect and repair its natural barrier. This oil is a great option for any age, but works particularly well on mature and dry skin.

La Mer The Renewal Oil (€185)

I go back to this oil again and again. The famous La Mer Miracle Broth floats on top of the oil. With a vigorous shake, you mix the two. It feels light on the skin and visibly improves texture and radiance.