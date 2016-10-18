What you can do about a red, blotchy face

Acne scars, redness and rosacea seem to be particularly common problems in in Ireland. As a former acne sufferer and current owner of red, blotchy skin, I sought a range that might help to treat it and resurface the skin.

SkinCeuticals is a brand whose potent products came highly recommended, but also caused me to choke on my lunch when I realised the price.

I have been using the Blemish and Age Defence serum (€88) along with the Metacell Renewal B3 emulsion (€110), the latter of which I have been very impressed with.

The serum contains high levels of dioc acid (dicarboxylic acid), which reduces sebum production and acne-causing bacteria. It also helps to reduce hyperpigmentation. The downside is it also has high levels of alcohol, which for my sensitive skin was very irritating.

The emulsion was quite impressive in that I could notice an immediate difference in skin tone as soon as I applied it: my redness went down and the overall tone was more even. I could also feel a tightening effect.

But would I go out and buy these myself? Absolutely not. They are beyond my budget. I like to eat and live – and all that jazz.

That is not to detract from the efficacy of the products. This is a really reliable brand with highly concentrated formulas and proven science.

Sensitive skin

So that is great for those who can afford such luxuries, but what about those of us who cannot? Happily, there are plenty of alternatives:

Olay Regenerist 3 Point Super Serum €26.66: Contains glycerin and niacinamide, the main active ingredients in the Metacell Renewal B3 emulsion.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo €17.99: Also has high levels of glycerin and Niacinamide. The toner and cleanser in this range is quite harsh on sensitive skin, but this cream is fine under moisturiser.

Avène Antirougeurs Calm Soothing Mask €20.99: Treats hot flushes and regular redness while moisturising well too. A great brand for those with sensitive, blotchy skin.