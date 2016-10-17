Tried & Tested: Clever beauty products and handy hacks

Primark Brush Cleaning Mitt €1.50 I am terrible at cleaning make-up brushes. So I’m usually left feeling dejected at only being able to clean half of it despite using copious amounts of water. This clever little rubber mitt has changed that. I like being able to get a good scrub going so I can clean right down to the roots, and this ribbed pad allows that without damaging the bristles. No more stained bathroom sinks or half-clean foundation brushes here.

Moxi Loves Eye Catchers €5.95 Moxi Loves is a new brand started by nail expert Pamela Laird whose aim is to deliver “beauty problem solvers and clever little hacks”. These make-up removing cotton buds are her first offering – and boy are they clever. Individually wrapped so you can throw a few in the handbag, the pipe is filled with alcohol-free make-up remover which you click to release into the cotton bud. They are great for correcting eyeliner mistakes or running mascara in nightclub toilets (we’ve all been there). Keep your eyes peeled for her new releases.

Veet Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler €29.99 Veet sent me this bikini trimmer along with a bush – not joking – an actual bush. I cried laughing. It can be used on underarms and eyebrows too, though I wouldn’t recommend it as it is quite harsh on the skin and doesn’t give a close shave. Perfect for areas that just need a trim, though (wink, wink, wha-ho).

NYX Make-Up Setting Spray €10 This is a good price for a handy little product which works to give your slap a little extra lasting power. The Urban Decay version is very popular but is quite pricey at €30. Why spend that when this works just as well? Spritz it on after you apply your make-up to put a seal on it and give it some more longevity.

Batiste XXL Plumping Powder €5.99 You know that lovely plumpy look your hair gets after using dry shampoo, distracting you from the fact you really should have just washed it? Well, this little tub gives the same effect, but better. It is designed to be used after a blow-dry to help give the same effect as backcombing without all the fiddling.

NIAMH LOVES . . .

The Body Shop Shade Adjusting Drops €17 This little bottle of wonder is the product I’ve been searching for for years. Isn’t it so annoying when you splash out on a nice foundation only to find it’s just that bit too dark (or light) for your skin? I’ve had a lovely Clinique one lurking around my room for months now, previously out of commission because it was too dark, but now being used every day thanks to this product. Just add a couple of drops (depending on how light or dark you need to go), mix on the back of your hand and apply as normal. Ta-Da!