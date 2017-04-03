Tried and tested: Smoothing out those fine lines

These products are packed with SPFs and vitamins to make your skin plump and soft

Dominique McMullan

 

I know it’s boring but SPF is critical to prevent fine lines from appearing in the first place. I wore Eau Thermale Avène Very High Protection Mineral Cream SPF50+ for Intolerant Skin (€19.99 Boots) while skiing recently and never before has my super-sensitive skin felt so protected. Don’t be frightened be your ghostlike appearance on application – it disappears into the skin and actually makes a nice base for makeup.

AHAs such as glycolic acid resurface the epidermis, and also help boost collagen production, two things that really help in the fight against fine lines. Pixi Glow Tonic (€21.95 Cloud10beauty.com) has 5 per cent glycolic and, used after cleansing, will leave skin brightened and tightened.

If you suffer from acne as well as fine lines, The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% (€5.90 TheOrdinary.com) will tackle both head-on. Niacinamide (also known as Vitamin B3) stimulates the turnover of fatty acids in the skin as well as aiding in the retention of water. It’s also shown to enhance the skin’s protective barrier – meaning plumper skin and spot-free days ahead.

Super Facialist Vitamin C+ Glow Boost Skin Serum (€15.33 Boots). Vitamin C strengthens the body’s ability to manufacture more collagen and brings a radiance and clarity to the skin. This stuff also smells divine, and it’s Irish.

With hyraluronic acid and vitamin C as ingredients, The Body Shop’s Vitamin E night cream (€19.50 The Body Shop) feels pampering and nourishing and will leave your skin feeling plump and soft by morning.

Dominique Loves

Here I am again banging my Vitamin A drum, but if you’re over 30 and concerned about fine lines, you’re missing a trick not using this stuff. The best retinol product I’ve tried (off prescription) is Pestle & Mortar’s Superstar. It’s not cheap at €76 (pestleandmortar.com) but to be fair, it helps reverse signs of ageing, smoothes lines and wrinkles, and boosts collagen production.

