Tried and Tested: Skin care with grown up ingredients

Powerful performers that are worth investigating

Dominique McMullan

 

HealGel Intensive Advanced Skin Rescue Formula (€47.95, cloudtenbeauty.com) describes itself as a “powerful, peerless skin salve”. It absorbs easily, and I found it cooling and refreshing on irritated skin. It is full of peptides and the main ingredients, arnica and macecassoside, are soothing. While it is meant for all over the face, I found it especially good around the eyes for fine lines and puffiness.

Murad Age Reform AHA/BHA Cleanser (€47, Marks and Spencer) has the holy trinity of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid as ingredients to chemically exfoliate dead skin cells. Jojoba beads polish away the debris and moisturising agent sodium PCA helps the skin maintain its plumpness.

A cheaper and easier way to get AHAs into your skin care is with exfoliating facial pads. Sweep Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Exfoliating Facial Pads (€11.99 for 60 at Boots) across your face to speed up the sloughing process to reveal new, brighter skin. They also combat spots, reduce hyper-pigmentation and prevent ingrown hairs.

Elizabeth Arden Preavage SPF 50 high protection anti-aging triple defence shield (€120, Debenhams) is a mouthful to say. But that is because is a bit of a one stop shop for skincare. It’s massively expensive, yes, but it is packed with antioxidants such as Vitamin E, peptides and (one that was new to me) idebenone, to protect your skin from pollutants and encourage natural repair. On top of all that, it has SPF 50.

Aveda believe that what you put on your body should be as healthy and natural as what you put into it, and their ingredients reflect that. Invati exfoliating shampoo (€25.20 for 200ml) nourishes dry, tight scalps with extracts from millet seed and milk thistle and removes the build up of product residue that clogs pores.

DOMINIQUE LOVES

Copper Amino Isolate Serum 1% (€46.50, niod.com) has been described as a wonder product. It deals with ageing skin, uneven skin tone/texture, enlarged pores and promises younger skin in five days. This product has to be mixed with a special activator before first use, and uses hyaluronic acid to help maintain skin water content.

