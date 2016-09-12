Tried and Tested: Six in-shower treatments to save some time and have you looking fine

Niamh loves...Guinot Douche Mirific Shower Gel - €20.75

This has the smell and slickness of an oil but the lather of a shower gel, and makes for quite a luxurious alternative to my usual cheapo gels. Normally I wouldn’t go out of my way to spend money on a shower gel, because I figure if you’re just washing it off, what’s the point? But this one really does leave skin softer and is perfect if you’re planning to self-tan afterwards.

Moroccan Oil Clarifying Shampoo - €24.55

I have quite greasy hair, so I was cynical when first handed a shampoo whose title contained the word “oil”. I was proven wrong, however, as this clarifying version gives plenty of lather on the second wash and leaves hair equally clean and silky (a combination which is hard to find). It also helps that this is the trendiest line of professional products right now and is used by a lot of good salons around Ireland.

Dead Sea Spa Magik Conditioning Scalp Mud - €11.99

This is designed to relieve dry and itching scalp but has the unexpected side-effect of also giving great volume to hair and leaving it squeeky clean. You can use this up to three times a week without taking too much time out of your schedule - massage it into your scalp after you’ve shampooed and leave it there for a few minutes before rinsing well.

Soap and Glory The Scrub Of Your Life - €8.19

This scrub is quite harsh on skin and I certainly would not reccommend using it on the body daily or on the face at all. However, there are days (and we’ve all been here) when that darned fake tan just refuses to peel itself off those ankles it has been clinging to for the last two weeks. This is your man if you need a good harsh scrub before applying the next layer of glow.

Cocoa Brown Kind Shampoo - €3.50

This new range of skincare from Cocoa Brown is designed to be gentle enough for sensitive scalps and free of any alcohol or parabens. It also claims to be so low in fragrance levels that they wouldn’t have to list it as an ingredient (although they do list it anyways). However, as soon as you open the bottle and are hit with the waft of what smells like artificially modified flower pollen, you do begin to doubt such claims. However, considering the low price and friendly-looking ingredients list, I would certainly recommend it as worth a try for those with scalp issues or coloured hair.

Laura Mercier Creme Brulee Creme Body Wash - €42

This is pure shower indulgence. I cannot quite believe I am condoning spending €42 on a shower gel, but there you go. If you are made of money this one really is so much more than just a means of cleaning oneself. It has a gorgeous soft and musky smell of vanilla and warm caramel which is inspired by a French Patisserie (I kid you not) and it delivers a really soothing and relaxing shower.