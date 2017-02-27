Tried and tested: quenching your skin’s thirst

Moisturisers should act like a warm winter coat for your face

Dominique McMullan

 

Clarins Hydraquench Cream (€47, Boots) is light and luxurious, making it the perfect daily cream for your winter skin. I applied it last thing every evening for a week, and my skin was softer than it’s been in a long time on waking. Some people may find the scent a bit strong, but it didn’t bother me.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (€17.33, asos.com)

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (€17.33, asos.com) has something of a cult following, the Pixiwoo sisters among them, so I was excited to give it a go and I wasn’t disappointed. My skin is extremely sensitive and I applied this cream after an irritating peel. It soothed my skin wonderfully and left no residue. I’ve been using it since under my daily make-up.

One of the key ingredients in Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream (€56 Arnotts) is Manuka honey. You might think this would make it sticky but instead the New Zealand honey, famous for its medicinal uses, feels smooth and helps fortify the skin barrier. Only a pea-sized amount is needed as this cream is quite thick.

La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense (€22, Cara Pharmacy) is a daily moisturiser that is light enough to be worn morning and night. This French brand always looks after those of us with sensitive skin and this cream is no different. The non-greasy formula soothes skin and hydrates lowers levels of the dermis with our old friend hyaluronic acid.

E45 Moisturising Body Lotion (€5.99, Boots)

Think of your moisturiser like a warm winter coat. A good moisturiser should be comforting, protect your skin and hold in any lotions or potions you have applied before it. E45 Moisturising Body Lotion (€5.99, Boots) is an oldie but a goodie that does just what it’s supposed to.

 

 

Dominique Loves

Lancome Visionnaire Advanced Multi-Correcting Face Cream (€75 for 50ml at Boots). This is at the upper end of what I would pay for a moisturiser, but you are paying for some serious science. The cream includes hyaluronic acid, which plumps the skin, and something called a multi-correcting LR2412 molecule. I was dubious about this ingredient’s ability to reduce the appearance of wrinkles as I had never heard of it, so I asked my chemical scientist sister to investigate. She sent me on a scientific paper that showed that LR2412 “improved considerably wrinkles, mottled pigmentation, pores, and global photodamage”. This is one to invest in.

