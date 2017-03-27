Tried and tested: products to get your skin glowing

I was dubious about NYX’s Strobe of Genius Illuminating Palette (€21.00) as I’m still pretty sure strobing is just highlighting, and honestly there are more colours in this palette than I know what to do with. However, after I applied a few different shades to various points on my face (cheekbones, corner of eyes, cupid bow etc) I received not one but two compliments on my glow.

I’ve been wearing it ever since (it doesn’t take much). The different shades can be used as highlighters or eye shadows and as they are super pigmented, the palette should last, but remember to take it easy on application.

Clarins HydraQuench Intensive Serum Bi-Phase (€56.00 Brown Thomas)

This is quite watery when first pumped out, making it hard to apply without it slipping through your fingers. But, if you endure, you are left with plumped, dewy, soft skin and a make-up base that won’t ball up when you put something on top of it.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek (€33.68 rmsbeauty.com)

The range comes in eight different shades and doubles up as a blush and a lip colour. The little creamy pots are a simple way to brighten up your face and a bit of a handbag hero. Yes, they are pricey, but they are organic, and they last.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask (€24 Arnotts and Brown Thomas)

A a step above any of the wet, messy sheet masks that have been making the rounds. It really does leave skin smooth, brightened and visibly lifted and is the perfect prep before a big event.

VITAL C hydrating facial oil (€49.50)

It promises to brighten and rejuvenate dull, tired looking skin by using anti-inflammatory botanical ingredients such as sea buckthorn and grapeseed oil. It feels hydrating and comfortable on dry skin and has anti-oxidant ingredients, all important to protect your skin from future damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominique Loves...

You will have heard of Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads (€17.99 Boots) before; these 2.8 per cent glycolic pads are super for chemical exfoliation if you’re new to glycolic. But, if you’re ready to knock it up a gear, then Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme (€20.99 Boots) are the bees knees. They feature 5 per cent glycolic acid, plus salicylic, lactic and hyaluronic acid; use them once or twice a week for a month, and you will notice the difference in your skin.