Tried and Tested: Over-the-counter retinol products

Luna Sleeping Night Oil from Sunday Riley (€96 SpaceNK). This next-generation, retinol-rich, night-time oil is a bit of a cult product with a price tag to match. While I have yet to try it, I have it on good faith from a few beauty expert friends far wiser than I that it’s a fine-line-reducing, one-night-and-you-see-the-difference game-changer. If you are looking to get into retinol products, this is gentle and a very good place to start.

Indeed Labs Retinol Reface Skin Resurfacer Serum (€27.99 at Boots). It’s fragrance-free and provides light hydration, but you will still need a good bit of moisturiser on top. Indeed Labs advertises this product as containing three forms of retinol, when in fact it has two, and one peptide. Despite this it works well.

Philosophy Help Me (€49 at Boots). If clogged pores are your biggest concern, then this is the retinol for you. Keep away from the lip and eye area and only apply in the evening.

OVM Serum from Perricone MD (€154.68 at perriconemd.com) claims to brighten and tighten even the most sensitive skin without any irritation by harnessing the protective capabilities of eggshell membrane extract (yes really). Personally I think you can get more bang for your buck with other products on this list.

Skinceuticals is one of my go-to brands for skincare and their Retinol 1.0 (€61.45 skinstore.com) is one of the best on the market. It’s not as harsh as other retinols, but still has 1 per cent concentration. Start by using small amounts and prepare for some flakiness at first. As with all retinoids, only use this cream at night and make sure to wear a high-factor sunscreen during the day as it causes photo sensitivity.

The Ordinary is the skincare brand everyone is talking about thanks to its no-frills approach to skin care. Its Advanced Retinoid 2% (€9.80 ordinaries.com) combines two forms of active retinoids. My skin has looked plumper and I’ve had no irritation.