Tried and Tested: Face masks for every skin type

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask (€30) is a cult hero when it comes to charcoal masks. Use it once a week if you’ve congested skin. Open pores with a warm wet towel, apply the mask and leave it to dry. Wash it off with warm water. Don’t use this mask if you’ve particularly dry skin, as it will only suck what moisture you do have out.

Glamglow Youthmud (€56) promises “supersexy superradiant skin” and while that wasn’t quite the result, my skin certainly felt well exfoliated and looked brighter the next day. The mask consists of volcanic rock, French sea clay and active green tea leaf and is a good mask for dull, oily or congested skin. I would avoid if you have sensitive skin, though, as the exfoliation could irritate.

James Reed Sleep Mask (€34) is a face tanner that isn’t awful for your skin. Its ingredients include hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to moisturise and hydrate, as well as vitamin E to prevent fine lines. You can leave it on overnight and as it is a clear gel, it won’t stain your pillow.

Ren Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask (€35) provides a radiance boost for mature but congested skin. It’s essentially a glycolic mask, so it exfoliates but without all the rubbing. Its ingredients include glycolic acid from pineapple, lactic acid from passion fruit, citric acid from lemon and tartaric acid from grape. Don’t leave this on for too long if you have sensitive skin. This is strong stuff.

The inclusion of turmeric in turmeric and cranberry seed Energizing Radiance Masque (€34) will soothe skin irritated by rosacea . The anti-inflammatory properties of the root as well as crushed cranberry seeds that are rich in antioxidants mean you are treating the problem as well as the cause.

If you suffer from very dry skin, The Body Shop Vitamin E mask (€19.99) is an old reliable. This overnight hydrating mask is especially useful now the colder weather has arrived, and will leave any “radiator face” feeling smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creme de la Mer is the creme de la creme of skincare. If you have the budget and feel your skin needs a little extra protection from fatigue or pollution, then the Creme de la Mer Intensive Revitalizing Mask (€140) is one to reach for. In eight minutes skin looks plumper. One can only dream about what it would do overnight.

DOMINIQUE LOVES

Dublin Herbalist Skincare Restorative Gel Face Mask (€29.95) rehydrates, refreshes and renews the skins natural volume. It is oily in texture so I would avoid if you have oily skin, but it’s perfect if you are feeling dry or tight. The natural ingredients such as papaya glycerol, whu zhu and Arctic cranberry seed extracts make this mask is as good as any you’d find from a big brand.