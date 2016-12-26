Tried and Tested: eye make-up for party season

Tom Ford eye defining pen (€54) This liquid eyeliner has been my go-to for a while now. Yes, it’s pricey, but if you want something that is easy to apply and stays put, then it’s worth the extra. It has also already lasted me five months. The only negative is that it can be difficult to remove, but with a proper eye make-up remover and a few cotton pads you should be grand.

Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl Bedroom Black (€25) I had my make-up applied professionally over the summer by a talented make-up artist in Brown Thomas called Aidan Corcoran. He put this pencil eyeliner on my upper and lower lash line, something that I had always avoided, thinking it made my eyes look smaller than they were. But I was wrong; instead my eyes looked blue and sultry. Needless to say, I bought the pencil immediately and I now reach for it whenever I’m on a night out.

If your nights out are anything like mine, you’ll need something that keeps your eyeshadow in place as long as possible. While any primer should help, Benefit’s Stay Don’t Stray eyeshadow primer (€28.50) hides any blue or purple tones and works as a nice base on its own

Suzanne Jackson’s lash collection is just one strain of what is turning into a fashion and beauty empire. Her Luxury Lashes are €19.95 and re-useable as they are made from silk. The throwaways are a more affordable €5.95, but both provide that fluttery over the top lash that works oh-so-well at this time of year.

Nars Sarah Moon Eyeshadow Duo in Indes Galante (€36) Can we all please get over the black smokey eye? There are so many other wonderful and more flattering shades out there. Burgundy is the colour of the moment, so why not try it on the lid, paired with this gorgeous glittery grey smudged onto the lower lash line.

Dominique Loves...

This Burberry Shimmer Dust in Gold Glitter (€24) is what dreams are made of. For a full-on party look, dab some Vaseline all over your eyelid and then follow with a dab of the Gold Glitter. For something more refined, try a small dab under your lower lash line, just like the look on this season’s Burberry catwalk show.