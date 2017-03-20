Tried and tested: beauty gifts to treat Mum

Created in 1929 as “a woman’s perfume with a woman’s scent” Chanel No 5 (€89 50ml, Boots) is a classic. You can’t really go wrong, even if she doesn’t like the scent (unlikely) she’ll love having that iconic bottle sitting on her dresser.

If Mum needs help unwinding, and let’s face it who doesn’t, then AromaWorks Electric Aroma Diffuser (€51.95, Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide) is the gift for her. The colour-changing mood lighting, along with your choice of essential oil diffused into the air, creates a peaceful atmosphere and looks pretty too.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Mother’s Day Gift Set (€32.50, Boots) includes a Touche Éclat pen, a mini Luxurious Mascara and a mini Instant Moisture Glow. I’m yet to meet a woman who doesn’t love a bit of a Touche Éclat pick-me-up, and the two minis are just the cherry on top.

Honey is the ingredient of the moment, so this Almond Milk and Honey Gift Set (€29.95, The Body Shop) should go down a treat, as well as being a pretty good deal for your wallet. The set includes a cleansing bar, body butter, hand cream and shower cream, all of which are great for sensitive, dry skin.

If Mum has always wanted to try Estee Lauder’s night repair serum, then the Estee Lauder Advance Night Repair Always On Set (€64, Brown Thomas) is a must buy. The cleanser, serum and eye cream make for a lovely bedtime routine that will help your skin to repair itself while you sleep. Dry and dehydrated skin as well as signs of ageing and dryness will all be treated.

There is no nicer treat than a long bath, except maybe for a long bath with Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom Honey Bath Oil (Limited Edition €80, Brown Thomas). Jo Malone has become synonymous with luxury and her scents are beyond what you deem possible for something manufactured. Treat Mum to something a bit extravagant. She’s worth it.