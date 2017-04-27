The ultimate holiday make-up essentials

Packing make-up for a trip away is no casual enterprise, and airports are stressful enough without the fear of seeing an expensive fragrance or beloved moisturiser tossed flightily into a bin by a burly man in security because it is heavier than regulations will allow.

To make travel easier and still ensure that I have everything I’ll need, I try to minimise liquid products to the essentials. Overpacking is a temptation, but one palette that contains everything and two lip shades – a nude and something more dramatic for evening – will be all the colour you’ll need.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour (€50)

A compact foundation is easier than dragging bottles about, and I’ve got this compact through airport security in my handbag without quarrel. The finish is light but buildable and wonderfully radiant. It creates beautiful skin with almost no effort on all but very dry skins.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer (€30)

Moist enough for use under eyes and not too radiant for use on blemishes, this is the perfect concealer for almost every skin type. Through years of searching, I still haven’t found anything to challenge its supremacy.

Coco Mademoiselle Purse Spray (€85)

The faff of trying to squeeze a large, elaborately shaped perfume bottle into an airport ziplock bag is enough to make you murderous. This chic little purse spray comes with two extra 7.5ml refills and fits in a handbag or pocket.

Mac Size to Go Prep and Prime Fix+ Spray (€10)

Fix+ acts as both a make-up setting spray and a hydrating mist, which you can apply under a mask on a long flight.

Darphin Intral Environmental Lightweight Shield SPF 50 (€38)

High-protection SPF is essential if you will be exposed to direct sun, and this one is perfect for even the most sensitive and reactive skin. Its slight tint allows you to forgo make-up and still have a little coverage if you prefer.

Max Factor 2000 Calorie Curved Brush Mascara (€9.99)

This affordable mascara is the best I’ve encountered in years. Make sure to wipe the product off the brush before application, and you’ll get black, voluminous lashes without flaking or movement.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat: Pillow Talk (€22)

This liner is Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular for good reason – it is perfection on anyone with naturally pinkish toned lips. Though it is now available as a lipstick, you can fill in the lips with the liner and save some space in your bag.

Bobbi Brown Red Hot Eye & Cheek Palette Sultry Nude (€57.50)

For holiday packing, choose a palette that contains your eye and cheek products for every eventuality. This will work for day, night, and anything in between, and not just for holidays.

Real Techniques Setting Brush (€8.45 from lookfantastic.com

This is my desert island brush. If you could only ever have one brush, let it be this. It will apply foundation, concealer, powder, blush, contour and even eyeshadow beautifully. I keep one in my handbag at all times.