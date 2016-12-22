The top 20 beauty products of 2016

As soon as Christmas has passed, our collective gaze will be cast forward to 2017, but for now, the flurry of last-minute Christmas shopping is in full flow. Take a breath; it will be alright in the end. If you’re at a loss at to what to buy teens or adults regardless of gender (or indeed yourself), opt for beauty or fragrance. This has been a difficult year for many, but in beauty terms at least, it has been triumphant. Take a moment out of the fray, make a cup of tea, and let us bask collectively in the best of beauty that 2016 had to offer for every budget.

20 Clarins Fix Make-Up (€28)

This spray from Clarins was reintroduced last summer. It sets makeup wonderfully, is very mildly fragranced and looks lovely on the nightstand.

19 Max Factor Masterpiece Nude Palette in Rose Nudes (€19.99)

This is excellent quality and value for money. The palette comes in three colour ways to suit most skin tones.

18 Bioderma Hydrabio Serum (€22)

This is the best affordable hydrating serum release of the year. It banishes discomfort and fine lines highlighted by dehydration.

17 Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer (€399.99)

This was one of the biggest beauty releases of the year. Though it is very expensive, it is designed to be highly efficient and idiot-proof; an attractive prospect if, like me, you just can’t blow dry your own hair.

16 REN Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift (€40)

This really is instant, tautening skin around eyes for a temporary but significant effect. Perfect for tired days and evenings out.

15 La Mer Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation (€100)

La Mer’s foray into foundation hasn’t disappointed. The shade range is inclusive and the soft, almost-matte finish is flattering.

14 NARS Velvet Lip Glide (€26)

This has a powerful pigment and a lovely soufflé texture that relaxes on the lips to a smooth, comfortable matte finish. Long-lasting and easy to wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

13 Chanel Hydra Beauty Lotion Very Moist (€47.50)

An extra step in your skincare routine, this gel/essence is like a glass of water for skin. Apply before your serum for plumping and hydration.

12 Kiehl’s Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate (€48)

A gently active overnight product, this is for those who have imbalanced skin, fine lines (if they bother you) and dullness. Skin will be smoother by morning.

11 Lancôme Cushion Blush Subtil (€38.50)

The delivery method of these blushes is a little gimmicky, though it’s also rather fun. The shades vary from soft and delicate to wonderfully rich, but all have excellent pigments and buildability.

10 Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream (€78)

This delectably moist cream makes a perfect base for makeup and works for all skin types and ages. It is powerfully hydrating and moisturising.

9 Garnier sheet masks (€2.09)

These ingenious masks are sold individually. Whether used before an evening out, during a flight (if you dare) or as damage control on a desiccated face, they are revelatory.

8 Tom Ford Radiant Moisture Soufflé (€85)

This was released as a limited edition to hysteria last summer. Part primer, part moisturiser, it is impossibly rich and glowy. Although it was a limited edition, you’ll catch it on counters again for summer 2017.

7 Cloon Keen Noble Fir Candle (€40 from Brown Thomas and Cloon Keen Atelier, Galway)

This richly fragranced Christmas candle is the best of childhood Christmases brought into the present. It’s an object of great beauty.

6 SkinCeuticals Phyto-Corrective Masque (€60)

A savior on any bad skin day this winter. Delightfully cooling and soothing on red or angry skin, this gelatinous mask brings calming and comfort.

5 Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour (€22)

I’ve worn no other matte lipstick since this was released earlier in the year. The range of colours is great and the finish is opaque and virtually blast-proof.

4 Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Liquid Eyeliner in Night Sky (€31.50)

This eyeliner has garnered more compliments than any other I’ve encountered. It has a beautifully glossy, almost wet-look finish which is richly glittery on closer inspection. Easy to apply, it’s a little tube of glamour.

3 Catrice High Glow Mineral Highlighting Powder (€5.50)

Luxury quality at a budget price. Ideal for paler complexions, it sweeps on seamlessly and glows like candlelight.

2 Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick (€50)

This high-coverage stick is quite revelatory. It comes in 26 shades, skin looks airbrushed and blemishes disappear.

1 Chanel Sublimage Le Teint (€125)

Though I wish this cost a bit less, it is undeniably – for me – the foundation of 2016. It works for all ages and skin types, apart from the very oily, and just makes skin sing with radiance.