The Ordinary skincare range: very effective and affordable

New beauty brand taking on premium rivals contains ingredients that actually work

Dominique McMullan

Launched only a few weeks ago, The Ordinary has already set the beauty world alight with its no frills, very affordable skincare. Photograph: Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

Launched only a few weeks ago, The Ordinary has already set the beauty world alight with its no frills, very affordable skincare. Photograph: Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

 

In the last few years I had become resigned to the fact that good skincare costs a lot. I had been thoroughly convinced by the beauty industry that if you want products that work you simply have to shell out.

If I had a cent for every bottle of expensive skin cream I bought that didn’t seem to really do much, well, for my own sanity I’m not going to finish that sentence.

Integrity and honesty is not something we have come to expect from beauty brands. Commonplace technologies are called revolutionary, language and new terms are simply invented and prices continue to go up. That’s why The Ordinary range of skincare is so extraordinary.

Launched only a few weeks ago, this brand has already set the beauty world alight with its no frills, very affordable skincare.

Produced by Deciem, The Ordinary skincare uses ingredients that are proven to work and strips back on everything else. There is no fancy packaging, no added scents and no superfluous ingredients.

Vitamin C

And it’s precisely because of this most of the products come in at under €10. The Ordinary range is based around the use of active ingredients like retinol for anti-ageing, hyaluronic acid for hydrating and vitamin C for brightening.

So far so what, right? Many brands claim to use ingredients like retinols and vitamins; the difference is that many will not include them in quantities that actually have an effect.

Just like we do with the food we eat, we need to start reading, and understanding, the labels on the back of the products we put on our face. Vitamin C, for example, is only effective at 20 per cent-plus concentration yet many serums advertised with it as a key ingredient do not include it at this level.

A quick google of the top five vitamin C serums available in Ireland and I came to an average price of €46.20. The Ordinary’s Vitamin C Suspension has a concentration of 23 per cent and costs €5.80.

This may all seem too good to be true, especially for those of us used to paying five times the amount for these kinds of creams.

While I have only just got my hands on one or two of The Original range, my own personal beauty guru, my mum, has tried them all and can particularly recommend the vitamin C and the ‘Buffet’ peptide cream.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.