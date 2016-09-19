The handbag heroes and beauty life savers I can’t do without

A trusted toolkit, from balm to bronzer

Dominique McMullan

 

I have an excessive amount of lotions and potions that sit at home on my shelf, but only my make-up essentials come everywhere with me. These carefully selected, curated and much loved items are packed into a bronzer stained Penney’s purse that also includes things like a lip gloss I got in a Christmas cracker and have worn every day for two years (Because when it works, it works).

Since the age of thirteen, when I first tried mascara in my friend Laura Hayes bedroom, the contents of my cosmetics case have been evolving. I think of the purse a bit like the band the Sugababes. The blue eye-liner pencil of 2001 swapped out for a liquid black cat flick pen, and my strawberry flavour Body Shop lip balm replaced by a far more grown up Chanel version.

Any grown woman who has had to make that last minute dash to Boots knows that losing your makeup bag >losing any other handbag item.

This little bag is filled with bits that have saved me time and time again, and without which I would be a greasy faced, panda-eyed party attendee. Or even, on occasion, a greasy faced panda-eyed person at home.

So without further ado- my handbag heroes; the beauty saviours that I have purchased again and again, and won’t leave the house without.

Batiste mini (€3.99 for a full-size can, Boots)

I am embarrassed to admit to how much I use this. Apply before bed and brush through with a curly brush for va-va-voom hair the next day. (Or spray it all over in the taxi on the way from work to the pub.)

Carmex (€3.79, Boots)

I bought my first Carmex at the counter on my first ever trip to Urban Outfitters and I haven’t looked back. It’s not greasy, unlike other lip balms it doesn’t dry your lips out, and each application lasts for hours. I pop it on bare lips, over lipstick or even sometimes on my brow bone for extra shine.

Red Chanel lipstick (€35, Boots)

This was gifted to me by the gorgeous beauty guru Laura Kennedy and it has quickly become my go-to red lipstick. The applicator makes it hard to ‘go outside the lines’, it doesn’t dry lips out and it’s just the right tone of warm red. Plus there is no better way to up your beauty game last minute than with a red lip.

Perfume (any flavour)

I occasionally head to my nearest beauty emporium to stock up on perfume samples. These little beauties are the perfect size for a handbag.

Rimmel’s Sun Shimmer Bronzer (€7.49, Boots)

Rimmel’s Sun Shimmer bronzer has been sitting in my handbag since I was about 15 (not the same one, mind you ). It’s on rotation with Benefit’s Hoola (for when I am feeling a little more flush with cash)

Tom Ford liquid eyeliner (€54, Brown Thomas)

A spendy one, but this is the result of a long journey to find the perfect liquid eyeliner. It has two ends for precise application, and it does not budge.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo in Taupe (€20, sephora.com)

When you are naturally quite blonde it’s hard to find an eyebrow colour to match your hair. This duo is spot on in terms of colour and lasts for hours.

DOMINIQUE LOVES

Nars creamy concealer (€28, Brown Thomas)

This was also recommended to me by Laura Kennedy and it changed my concealer game completely. It’s the perfect consistency and doesn’t sit into the creases under your eyes. If you are going to buy one thing on this list, make it this.

