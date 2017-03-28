The glossy lip is back, but this time the gloss is more high-tech

Once upon a time the goal was lips that sparkled like the sun, but this came at a price

Dominique McMullan

Lip service - return of the gloss

The glossy lip is back. The spring-summer catwalks featured them paired with everything from huge earrings to slicked-back and blown-out hair; and designers Gucci, Prada and Fendi were all on board.

It’s hard to remember a time before the current trend for an overdrawn matte lip, the lip made famous by the youngest Jenner, but that time is still ripe in my memory.

Gather around kids, and listen to tales of the glossy lip of times gone by; a time when lip-liner was a mysterious tool used only by women in their 50s, and brand Kylie Jenner was just a twinkle in her father’s eye.

The aim of the game was to have lips that sparkled like the sun

I am sure there was a point in everyone’s lives when they couldn’t be without a tube of MAC Lipglass or a Juicy Tube. But in case you don’t know what I’m talking about, the aim of the game was to have lips that sparkled like the sun, and sometimes smelled like sweeties.

If there was the slightest breeze, your poker-straight locks would be ruined every time you had to ungloop them from your glossed lips

Don’t be fooled though, this look was high maintenance. There was no scoffing a piece of toast on your way out the door once the gloss was on. And if there was the slightest breeze in the air, then you might as well forget leaving the house, because those GHD poker-straight locks would be ruined every time you had to ungloop them from your gleaming pout.

Well kids, I’m not entirely delighted to tell you that those days are back. But I’m assured that lip gloss has come on leaps and bounds in anti-wind sticking technology.

Want to get on the gloss train? Try Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Gloss (€43 Brown Thomas) or Rimmel’s Provocalips (€8.99 Boots).

