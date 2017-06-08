The best summer candles and home fragrances

Home fragrance extends the realm of beauty to the environment beyond our own bodies. A good candle or diffuser boosts the atmosphere in a room, helps to promote relaxation and is a treat. If you are the type to receive a luxury candle as a gift and squirrel it away on the promise of a “special occasion”, consider cutting loose and lighting it now. The joy it will bring is worth the anxiety of burning something that feels too fancy for a Saturday afternoon alone at home. Like most of us, I generally wouldn’t buy an expensive candle for myself, but I do take great pleasure in giving – and receiving one – as a gift. You can’t really go wrong with them.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Candle (€55)

This candle is utterly transporting. With its whisper of ladies’ perfume, rich cigar tobacco and woody warmth, it really does evoke a smoky jazz club in glamorous times past.

Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Single Wick Candle (€49)

This candle fragrance is also available as a men’s fragrance, and is richly evocative of leather, wood-panelled studies on hot days, and rich, ambery warmth. Decidedly masculine and decidedly delicious.

Cloon Keen Atelier Spanish Arch Perfumed Candle (€40)

Named for the famous Galway landmark, this Irish-made candle from Cloon Keen Atelier in Galway has notes of orange blossom, green sticks snapping underfoot, and rosy florals. It is an ideal gift.

Field Apothecary Peat Natural Candle (€35)

Field Apothecary is a new luxe range from Irish brand Field Day, formerly Bog Standard. Their peat candle has a wonderful feel of the fireside after a long day. There is a rich sweetness to it, and notes of warm, loose soil with a hint of complimentary sharpness.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle (€52)



If you prefer neutrals around the home rather than something classically masculine or feminine, Wood Sage & Sea Salt is ideal. Dry, crisp and with salty notes of driftwood and herby sage, it is welcoming and homely.

Rathbornes Dublin Tea Rose, Oud & Patchouli Diffuser (€46)

I always associate this delectable fragrance with the marble-clad ladies’ room of Dublin’s Westbury hotel, where they always have a large candle burning. Unapologetically feminine with a rounded, bountiful rose fragrance offset with notes of masculine oud and sweet patchouli, it is close to perfection.

Max Benjamin True Lavender Candle (€22.95)



Sometimes, simple is best. Lavender soothes the soul, and this lavender candle from Irish brand Max Benjamin packs considerable fragrance. An ideal gift for those who may be fussy about fragrance combinations.

Diptyque Fleur d’Oranger Hourglass Diffuser (€138)

If budget is not a consideration and standard diffusers irk you, then this may be the diffuser for you. Exquisitely styled and filled with orange blossom, spicy ginger and soft rose, it will murmur fragrance around the house with elegance.

NEOM Intensive Skin Treatment Candle (€43)

This beautiful massage candle is sublime. I have bought it for those experiencing illness as it is comforting and practical.