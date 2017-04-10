The best multi-tasking beauty products

Tried and tested: Save pennies and handbag space with these multiple-use marvels

Dominique McMullan

Eye products that work hard for you

Eye products that work hard for you

 

Catrice Prime & Fine Professional Contouring Palette (€4.95, pharmacies nationwide)

This comes in a great size for the handbag and while it works to create contours and highlights, I have also been using it as an eyeshadow palette and to fill in and highlight my brows.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream (€35, Boots)

A cream that soothes and hydrates wherever you put it. Cuticles, chapped lips, dry hands – all will benefit from this wonder cream. I also like to put it is on my brows, to hold them in place, and I sometimes tap it onto my cheekbones as a highlighter.

Mac Mineralise Skinfinish Soft and Gentle (€31.50, Mac at Brown Thomas)

Can be used as a blush or a highlighter or works beautifully as a blending shade for different eyeshadows. It leaves a dewy finish wherever it’s applied and my little pot has lasted forever.

Nars The Multiple (€41, Brown Thomas)

The clue is in the name. This clever little stick, enriched with Argan oil and vitamin E, can be used as a lipstick, blush, or even as eyeshadow. The sheer, natural finish is flattering to all skin tones, and blends easily.

Voya’s Nourishing Sugar Scrub (€39.50 voya.ie)

This can be used on the body and face (as long as you aren’t too heavy-handed or sensitive). The milky formula not only removes dead skin cells but also nourishes those beneath with with a blend of seaweed and sunflower seed oil.

Yves Saint Laurent’s Full Metal Eyeshadow (€29 Brown Thomas)

Can be used all over the lid, in the corner of the eye, under or over other eyeshawdow or on the cheekobone as a highlight. It comes in a range of colours, and leaves the most sparkling, glittery, radiant finish.

Christian Louboutin Oeil Velours (€40, Brown Thomas)

Christian Louboutin have just released an exquisite eye collection and the eyeliner  Oeil Velours in particular is one to invest in. It comes in black, brown, burgandy, a beautiful teal and a rather unusual yellow. The super soft, highly pigmented sticks provide a bold colour usually reserved for ultra-dense khol liners and can be used all over the lid, and smudged easily along the lash line.

Dominique loves . . .

I am a sucker for French Pharmacy brands and Caudalie is one of my favourites. Their Divine Oil (€29.50, Arnotts) can be used as a non-greasy leave-in conditioner, as a luxurious post-shower moisturiser, or as a nourishing face oil. It smells, well, divine, and Claudalie plant one tree for every bottle sold.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.