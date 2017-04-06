The best make-up for over-60s

The beauty industry all but ignores women in their 60s. At most, they’ll be targeted as a potential audience for expensive skincare, but we almost never see women over 60 advertising makeup. If you’ve been told not to wear various products after the age of 60, ignore that advice. You can wear whatever you like, and if you wear it with confidence and a sense of fun, you’ll get away with it.

Everyday makeup at any age tends to be easy and pared back, but there are a few things to remember when you’re applying makeup at 65 as opposed to 25. The most important thing to remember, however, is that if you enjoy wearing makeup, you never have to stop.

Estée Lauder Illuminating Perfecting Primer (€34)

If you have deeper wrinkles, a good primer will help makeup to stay in place. Apply after a rich moisturiser.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Illuminating SPF 20 (€48)

To avoid foundation sitting, forgo it altogether in favour of a little concealer where it matters (around the centre of the face and any blemishes) or opt for a rich, light-reflective tinted moisturiser. Heavy foundations settle into lines, so use your concealer for coverage.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Concealer (€23)

Mature skin is more prone to dryness, so always stick to moist, creamy textures. This concealer has powerful coverage and a pleasantly fluid texture to prevent it bedding down in any lines around the eyes or mouth.

Tom Ford Brow Sculptor (€45)

Brows thin as we age, but are essential to balanced makeup and to bring life to the face. If you’re grey, opt for an ashy blonde brow powder or pencil and fill in your brows lightly to look instantly brighter.

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Tint-in-Balm (€33)

This soft, sheeny but quite pigmented tinted balm looks like lipstick and is universally plumping and delicious on everyone.

Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette (€58)

A basic neutral palette is a daily staple at every age. This one contains four matte shades and one iridescent. Pat the beige shade all over the lid, then apply the deeper brown along the lashline and smudge it with a fluffy brush for soft definition.

Charlotte Tilbury’s The Classic Eyeliner Powder Pencil in Audrey (€22)

There’s no reason to stop wearing black liner over 60. Smudged along the lashline, it adds definition and smokiness. If you prefer softer definition, opt for a chocolate brown instead.

Diorshow Waterproof Mascara (€32.50)

If you have crepey skin around your eyes, makeup is more likely to move. Counteract this by using an eye primer and a water- or smudge-proof mascara. Don’t prioritise subtlety. Go big and dark with lots of volume to make the eyes sing.

MAC Casual Cheek Colour in Relaxation (€24)

As we age, skin loses tonality and can look a little flat. A touch of cream blush tapped with fingers on to the apple of your cheek will make an incredible difference.