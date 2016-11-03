The best beauty buys for party season

The party season will soon be upon us, and with it an excuse to break out those special occasion products that most of us won’t use on a regular basis. It’s a chance to whip out the quick-fixes, the heavier textures and, naturally, a spot of glitter. Start with some savvy skincare to ensure your canvas is in the best condition, and then have as much fun with make-up as you possibly can. At this time of year, there are no limits.

Murad Professional Eye Lift Firming Treatment (€59.50)

This tingling mask seemed gimmicky . . . until I tried it. Leave it on for a few minutes and it has an extraordinarily satisfying tightening effect around the eyes. A party season miracle to be saved for the most special occasions.

Liz Earle Superskin Overnight Mask (€55.50)

If I’m doing something special or important, I’ll always use a good mask the night before to prime skin for make-up and prevent dullness. Pop this on alone or atop your normal skincare for baby soft, content skin by morning. Dry skin will drink it up.

Smashbox Studio Skin 24 Hour Concealer (€26)

For evening, heavier coverage on the skin complements a heavier eye or lip look. Blemishes can be highlighted by red lipstick, in particular, so it’s good to have some camouflage. This concealer is long wearing, provides great cover, and comes in an inclusive shade range.

Avène Hydrance Optimale Hydrating Serum (€25)

I’m always on the lookout for an affordable hydrating serum, and this rivals products three times its price. It will instantly help banish superficial dryness and tightness. Regular use (along with drinking plenty of water) will also help tackle the dehydrating effects of central heating.

Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Hyperfresh (€40)

On skin, this has the same effect as a crisp winter walk – it is the youthful flush of whispered secrets. The shade – though it looks rather intense – can be worn by anyone. Regardless of age or skin tone, it will make you glow. Apply sparingly if you’re pale, and marvel at the instant revitalization it creates.

Urban Decay Full Spectrum Eyeshadow Palette (€49)

For the party season, or indeed for anyone who just enjoys experimenting with make-up, this is sublime fun. A palette of possibility – just lifting the lid may make you gasp. Play to your heart’s content.

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in High Heels (€28)

From the Limited Edition Photographs by Helmut Newton Collection, this shrieking red is a super-matte slick of classic perfection. A look at this colour will instil in you the bravery needed to wear it.

Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder (€30)

I love a clever product, and this is a dry shampoo and volume powder in one. It is as intolerant of oil as it is of lank hair, and will dispense with both accordingly while creating grip that assists upstyling.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Liquid Eyeliner in Night Sky (€31.50)

The whole range is sensational, but Night Sky is a wet-look sparkling black that is a make-up look all in itself. I wore this for a rather rough 12-hour day of travelling recently, and it didn’t budge.