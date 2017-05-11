The beauty buy that should be in every make-up bag

It’s time to admit the highlighter to the hall of daily staples

Laura Kennedy

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, €37 from beautybay.com

Ask any makeup lover about the products they wear every day or just feel a little drab without, and you’ll get a fascinating variety of answers. When I ask French women this question, they’ll usually say something unbearably chic like “lipstick”. Irish women tend to be a touch more pragmatic, and will often cite products like concealer and mascara.

I humbly proffer a new product to be admitted to the hall of daily staples: highlighter. Now, hear me out. I’m certainly not advocating extra faff or ceremony in the morning. Rather, I find a touch of a good highlight to be such an instant jolt of “I’ve slept well and am not overwhelmed by personal crisis” that I will choose it over eyeshadow (or use it as eyeshadow) if time is tight. If you don’t use it, or save it for evening only, reconsider.

Estée Lauder Global Anti-Aging Wake Up Balm (€60)

If you want glow without extra steps to your makeup routine, you can incorporate it into your skincare. I use this on mornings when skin is decidedly dull for a quick fix with skincare benefits. 

Tom Ford Sheer Highlighting Duo in Reflects Gilt (€67)

I wheel out the word “sublime” only when it is merited. This provides a highlight of such buildable, sumptuous decadence that you’ll look like you’ve paid a lighting technician to follow you around.

MAC Lustre Drops (€23)

Add a couple of drops of these to moisturiser or foundation for an easy bronzed glow. Ideal for those who prefer to avoid a powder highlight.

Smashbox Spotlight Palette (€36)

Three shades in two colourway options. I favour Pearl for glowing skin for everyday wear, though you can build these to glossy shine if you choose.

Essence Rainbow Prismatic Glow Highlighter (€4.40)

The child within me was gleeful at the sight of this. A soft sweep gives an interesting highlight with a hint of colour– you won’t look like a clown, I promise.

NYX Strobe of Genius Illuminating Palette (€21)

NYX is a consistently impressive brand and this palette is astonishingly good value. The lavender and gold shades work on eyes or for a hint of subversive colour applied lightly over a standard highlight shade. This palette is versatile.

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops (€37 from beautybay.com)

I suspect that if one could melt a unicorn’s horn, these impossibly glossy unguents would be the result. Mix with other products or apply alone over foundation. Use a tiny bit for an everyday glow, or a lot for liquid mirror sheen.

Bourjois Sculpt Light Strobing Highlighter (€14.99)

Akin to classic MAC Strobe Cream, this goes on best under makeup as a preparatory step for glowing skin. You cannot go wrong with it.

Barry M Illuminating Strobing Cream (€6.49 from Boots)

I usually think of Barry M as synonymous with the glitters, blue eyeshadows and trend-driven nail colours of adolescent experimentation. However, draw straight on to the skin with this highlighter, tap with a finger to blend, and you have instant, expensive-looking glow.

