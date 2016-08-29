Six products that give great lip service

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort oils €21

These are somewhere between a gloss and a skincare treatment – but won’t weld wisps of hair to your lips. Although they look strongly pigmented, they are not – it is really more of a hue than a tint. They leave a sheen and can be worn over lipstick or on their own. The real benefit here is that they feel luxurious and nourishing on the lips without having a massive price tag.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturising Lip Balm €10.50

Want to retain your manly, gruff exterior but keep that pursed pout in tip-top condition at the same time? This balm doesn’t leave a shine, unlike most others, and is packed full of moisturising ingredients, such as shea butter. This isn’t just for men, either: a Kiehl’s sales assistant told me the male version of their balm has more potent nourishing qualities than the female version because men tend to have rougher skin. It also has a lovely peppermint smell to keep you fresh.

Guinot Stick Anti UV Sun Defense with SPF 50 €30.25

I’ve found my lips becoming dry and tight over the past few weeks and realised it was probably because I wasn’t using an SPF on one of the most sensitive areas of my face. This stick comes out clear on the skin and gives a very high SPF 50 coverage. It is pricey, given its size, but can be used on all sensitive areas of the face without leaving residue.

Clinique Repairwear Intensive Lip Treatment €32

This balm serves two purposes: is moisturises while also reducing wrinkles. The gel-based treatment works to repair the natural moisture barrier and protect against environmental toxins. It also claims to boost natural collagen production. Although it does feel smooth and filling on the skin, providing a good base for lipstick, we’re not sure of its long-term impact on wrinkles.

Blistex relief cream €4

This is great if you already have sore, chapped lips, because it relieves the pain of that while also working to moisturise and repair them. It contains camphor, which acts as a painkiller on the skin, and lanolin, which is a natural moisturiser. I use this when my lips are already in a dire state, not as a regular conditioning treatment.

NIAMH LOVES . . .

Lush Lip Scrub in Mint Julips €7.50

Buff away any flaky skin or leftover lipstick with this all-natural lip scrub from Lush, a brand of hand-made cosmetics. With caster sugar, jojoba oil and tagetes oil, this scrub smells like after-eights. Unlike the other popcorn and bubblegum flavours, this has an added benefit of giving a slightly plumping effect, and also smells the best. It works really well for me and gives a real clean base for a deeper conditioning treatment.