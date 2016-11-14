Six beauty staples from the high street

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 €37

This foundation does what it says on the tin. It feels lightweight and is oil-free, but it really does not budge. I wore it while on holiday this year, and even in the heat by the pool it stayed put. I found it ever so slightly drying, but that was easily fixed with a dab of moisturiser.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser €19

This cleanser is full of natural ingredients such as purifying eucalyptus essential oil, toning rosemary, soothing chamomile and cocoa butter. Apply the cleanser to a dry face, wring out a muslin cloth in warm water and use it to polish off the cleanser. The muslin cloth gently buffs the skin of dead skin cells. The pack, which comes with a little case and two muslin cloths, is a bargain.

Klorane Tinted Dry Shampoo with oat milk €11.49

I’m fan of a dry shampoo. And no, it’s not just because I’m lazy about washing my hair – it also has to do with the volume and texture you get from a can. What I don’t like is the resulting itchy scalp and straw-textured hair. Klorance, although expensive compared with its rivals, does all the former and leaves you with none of the latter.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O €11.99

This is a gentle and fast make-up remover that’s popular with celebrity make-up artists. It’s great to take off that first layer of make-up or dabbed on a cotton bud to correct any little mistakes on application. It’s also a super one-stop shop if you are having one of those nights and just want to fall straight into bed.

Rimmel London Wonder’Full Wake Me Up Mascara €10.49

I am pretty promiscuous when it comes to mascara. Only two factors really affect my purchasing decision: the first is volume, the second is whether I can easily remove it. There is nothing worse than tugging at the delicate skin around your eyes trying to get mascara off. Wake Me Up comes off easily, opens eyes up and smells (rather bizarrely) of cucumber.

DOMINIQUE LOVES . . .

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer €34

If you want to go a primer a go, this is a product you should try. The silicone-based serum creates the allusion of smooth, matte, practically pore-free skin and helps with foundation application. Wearing it feels a bit like walking around with a flattering snapchat filter on your face.