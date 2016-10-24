Serums and masks so good they’re addictive

Clinique Smart Custom Repair Serum €61

If you are new to serums and want a basic one to start off with, this is a good all-rounder. You can use it twice a day because it’s not too heavy for under make-up but still gives a nice soothing effect at night. That said, I’d go easy on it during the day if you have oily skin. If used regularly, it can improve dark spots, wrinkles and uneven tone.

Vichy Neovadiol Compensating Complex night cream €34

This rich cream is designed for women going through the menopause and has an immediate cooling effect on the skin. The theory is that this will combat a hot flushed face and sweaty skin and leave the face matte and cool. It certainly achieves both of those goals, though I’m not so sure about its claims to make the skin more radiant.

Kiehl’s Apothecary Preparations Serum

I know this sounds wordy, but bear with me. Kiehl’s Apothecary Preparations is a new personalised serum which requires a consultation service. It is now available in Arnotts. Here you can pop in for a skin diagnosis and have a unique, tailor-made serum made up just for you. Various ingredients target problems ranging from excess sebum, wrinkles, dullness, redness and pore size. This is great for those of us with wildly varying skin issues which are difficult to address with one product.

Guinot Masque Yeux Age Logic €43.75 for three masks

This is fairly pricey for just three disposable masks, but you should only need to use them as an emergency rescue for tired, hungover mornings when concealer just won’t do. The cooling, serum filled sheet mask sits over the whole eye area and work to reduce puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles. It’s a nice little refresher for those days when you’re wrecked from a long week, but the beer bells are still ringing.

SkinCeuticals Serum 10 €82

This is a real high-grade product, designed to restore a healthy look to skin and reduce and even prevent fine lines and wrinkles. It has high levels of vitamin C as well as ferulic acid which both work as antioxidants to regulate skin tone and give a lasting, brightening effect.

NIAMH LOVES . . .

Anne Semonin Precious Serum €119

I think I’ve become addicted to this one, unable to resist the lure of its relaxing spa-like lavender smell and gorgeously rich texture. I’ve used it pretty much every night for more than a week now and my skin has been really soft and without dry patches. It has an abundance of essential oils such as rose damascena, rosweood and seasame seed oil, all working to brighten and soften the skin while also soothing it overnight. It is the perfect treat for skin just before bedtime and after a steaming bath. I know the price is ridiculous, but we can dream.