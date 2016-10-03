Rosacea treatments that really work

Lemon water

Three lemons cost about €0.67

Lemon water is full of antioxidants from vitamin C. They fight damage caused by free radicals and helps the formation of collagen. Drinking a slice in warm water every morning has resulted in my skin being the clearest it has ever been.

Ren Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum

€35

This is more about treating the symptoms rather than the problem. It combats redness and irritation and calms inflammation. It’s lovely and soothing and will strengthen your skin-barrier, meaning less irritation in the long run.

Dermalogica Active Moist Lotion

€56.70

One of the the more noticeable features of rosecea is small red bumps on the surface of the skin. Sometimes they are caused by excess sebum, which oily products make worse. Oil-free moisturisers are hard to find but I’ve noticed a difference since using Dermalogica’s Active Moist.

Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15

€34

Clinique’s Redness Solutions range is every rosacea woman’s dream. The best product I’ve tried from the range is the oil-free foundation. It feels breathable on the skin, corrects colour and includes lovely antioxidants.

Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum, Broad Spectrum SPF 50

€38

I wear SPF 50 on my face everyday , but most suncreams leave an oily residue and I hate having to layer them with serums, primers and so on. Enter Anthelios. This magic cream is a serum, an SPF 50, an antioxidant and a pretty good primer. And fits in my handbag nicely.

Dominique loves... SkinCeuticals LHA Cleansing Gel

€45.30

I’ve loved SkinCeuticals products for quite some time now and they haven’t let me down yet. This cleanser is designed for ageing skin that is prone to break-outs, and for all you lucky spotty ageing folks like me, it decongests pores, smoothes skin and leaves your face feeling squeaky clean.