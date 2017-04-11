Root touch ups for everyone (even blondes)

Every non-natural blonde knows how irritating, and costly, the problem of roots can be. Depending on how dark your natural colour is, roots can need to be touched up by the hairdresser every six weeks; and seriously, who has time to sit in the hairdressers for three hours on any Saturday?

And it’s not just blondes with the quandary: covering up greys is an issue for many women, and while I think silver foxy ladies look great embracing the grey, I can certainly relate to the root of the problem (sorry).

Thankfully, the issue of how to cover up grey hairs in between salon appointments has been tackled by the beauty industry in the last few years, and a few great products have appeared on the market.

Color Wow’s Root Cover Up (€26.99, zestbeauty.com) is already a firm favourite and can give you up to two weeks’ extra root-free time between appointments.

Avoid stained forehead

Kazumi Root Vanish (€39.99, Boots) is at the upper end of the market, but for the money this gel-based formula treats and repairs the follicle while remaining sweat and rain proof. It can be applied to wet or dry hair and the brush applicator helps avoid that telltale stained forehead.

This month has seen the launch of a new root concealer, and I can verify that this one works as well on blondes as it does on greys. Everprobeauty’s Touch-Up magnetic powders in Back2Blonde and ZeroGrey (€14.99, selected independent pharmacies) are available in a variety of shades and use a mineral-infused binding formula that will keep your colour fresh and won’t dry out your hair.

They also come in attractive little pots, complete with a mirror and sponge, making them the new handbag heroes for on-the-go touch-ups.