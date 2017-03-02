Quick fixes to take the hard work out of makeup

Last week’s column was a love letter to the very unnaturally work-intensive “natural look”, but most of the time there isn’t time for fussing about with brushes for an hour. The magic of modern makeup is intelligent textures and formulas that allow you to create looks that appear polished in a rush. Sometimes we don’t have time and others, let’s be honest, we just can’t be bothered. Even on those days, taking time to apply makeup can be a refreshing oasis of colour and flow state in a busy day. If you want the pleasure but not the hard work, there are plenty of quick-fix product options.

I never wear strip lashes – they are heavy and fussy to apply. On a tired-eye day or a night out, pop a couple of these trios on the outer edge of your lashes for an instantly lifted eye and volumised lashes.

If you can’t muster the energy for false tan, banish corned-beef legs with this convenient tanning body makeup.

It comes in a range of shades and washes right off.

Charlotte Tilbury the Sophisticate Luxury Palette (€50)

Four non-shiny shades are all you’ll ever really need.

This palette is small enough to take anywhere, and all the shades worn alone or together make for a practical, elegant eye look.

Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip Lip Paint (€22)

Some concealer, a roaringly loud matte lip and some mascara can make for a striking five-minute face. These incredibly pigmented matte lipsticks are a conversation starter and brighten the face.

MAC James Kaliardos Jumbo Penultimate Eyeliner in Rapidblack (€21)

I usually avoid pen liners, but this chunky one is incredibly black and very easy to use for everything from a super-sharp cat eye to giving subtle between-the-lashes drama.

Bumble and Bumble Color Stick (€33)

The frustration of pesky greys glinting at you from your roots is enough to cause rage on a busy Monday morning. These handy crayons come in every hair colour. You quite literally crayola those roots away and can forget about the greys until you wash this out.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Glow Luminizing Fluid Foundation (€48)

This is a beautifully dewy high-coverage foundation option for mature or dry skin. It applies equally well with fingers, sponge or fluffy brush, so you can whack it on and go about your business.

Bioderma Hydrabio Masque (€13)

If superficial dehydration and dryness leaves you with a non-ideal canvas for makeup, try this affordable and convenient quick-fix mask for 10 minutes before foundation rather than blending foundation furiously to get it to sit properly on dry skin.

Product of the Week

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss(€30 from March 10th)

I’m delighted by the return of gloss. It adds instant polish and light reflection to a look with no effort. These are non-sticky, lasting and beautiful, particularly the innovative tinted top coats which you can use to enliven any lipstick.