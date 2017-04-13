Primer time: the best way to keep your face in place

A good primer is very useful on bad skin days, special occasions and in hot weather

Updated: Thu, Apr 13, 2017, 12:00
Laura Kennedy

 

For a generally unglamorous and rather functional product, primer elicits much conversation. I know some make-up artists who would panic without it in their kit. Others consider it a pointless step in the make-up application process and never use it. Although I certainly don’t use primer every day (few people do), it is profoundly useful on bad-skin days, special occasions and in hot weather. If you need to instantly improve skin texture under make-up or ensure that your products stay in place until you’re ready to remove them, primer helps like nothing else.

Max Factor Smooth Miracle Primer (€14.99)
This primer works well for mature skin, and has a forgiving, smoothing silicone texture. If you find foundation sits in fine lines or highlights slightly uneven texture, this primer will help.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion (€21) 
Eye primer is a revelation many of us neglect to try, and Primer Potion is one of the original and best. It makes eyeshadow look more opaque and intensely pigmented, and it prevents eye make-up from sliding about. This is extraordinarily good stuff.

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer (€49) 
A quick google will show you the remarkable way Charlotte Tilbury can transform and glamourise a face. This primer does the same, imbuing a finished look with radiant glow. It is instant “good skin” – Hollywood lighting in a tube.

NYX Glitter Primer (€10 from Boots.ie) 
If you’re a fan of glitter on eyes, lips, or anywhere else (festival season is coming, after all), you’ll know what a chore it is to apply with its tendency to drop and generally migrate. This primer grips glitter and products that tend to drop, holding them in place.

Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub (€36.50) 
Yes, a cotton bud and some lip balm will prime your lips for lipstick, but this product is both primer and lipstick. It simultaneously exfoliates and leaves a universally flattering pink, sheeny hue on the lips. A godsend for the crispy-lipped among us.

Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF30 (€69.50) 
If you are seeking a primer for daytime, look no further. This one contains SPF30, and foundation smooths on over it for an easy, airbrushed finish.

Nars Pore & Shine Control Primer (€34) 
Oily skin will appreciate this primer. The soft-focus powders absorb oil throughout the day, while creating the ideal (oil-free) base for make-up.

Smashbox Radiance Primer (€38) 
This tub is a fast track to glowing skin, and will suit all skins except the very palest as it has a slight deep golden hue that will look a little muddy on porcelain complexions. Otherwise, it is entirely dreamy and will have people asking you enviously about your skincare routine.

Delilah Under Wear Future Resist Foundation Primer (€44 from Elysian Brows, Dublin 2) 
I was new to this brand but the transparent, no-nonsense primer is absorbed right away and grips foundation wonderfully. Six hours later, without any touch-ups, my foundation still looked fresh. This is also a strong performer in hot weather.

