Pregnant pause: the best beauty and skincare buys when you're expecting

The beauty industry can prey on the fears of pregnant women. Ingredient scaremongering is so common that some women think they have to use only “pregnancy” beauty and skincare products. This is mostly nonsense. Almost everything you can buy over the counter is mild enough to use during pregnancy. If uncertain, run your choices by your GP for your own peace of mind, but don’t fall for the hype. Not every product used during pregnancy needs to be pregnancy specific.

Burt’s Bees Mama Bee Body Oil (€14.95)

Keeping skin moisturised will minimise stretch marks and keep you comfortable. With sweet almond and lemon oils, this oil from Burt’s bees is lovely.

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque (€60)

Skin can become red, hot and temperamental at any time, and skin changes are common during pregnancy. If your skin isn’t bothering you, just use your standard skincare. If it becomes hot, reactive or uncomfortable, this soothing mask gives instant relief.

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence (€75)

Glycolic acid is an incredibly useful ingredient and safe during pregnancy. This lovely hydrating essence contains a small amount of glycolic acid to boost cell turnover, keeping skin soft and radiant without heaviness or shine.

La Mer Breast Cancer Awareness Lip Balm (€60)

The company will donate €12 to The Cancer Clinical Research Trust at St Vincent’s hospital from each Irish pot of this sold in October. It’s a practical, handbag-friendly piece of indulgent luxury for any woman.

Clarins Stretch Mark Cream (€46)

This cream is richly textured and fragrance free. There’s nothing at all wrong with stretch marks – most of us have some – but if you’d rather minimise them this will help. Keep in mind that once scars go white, they no longer have a blood supply and no cream or oil will minimise them, so tackle them while they’re still red.

Oskia Renaissance Brightlight Serum (€120)

Oskia founder Georgie Cleeve used this excellent serum on her own melasma – a pigmentation issue which can occur during pregnancy. It brought her skin back to normal. I can vouch for its effectiveness – it works wonders on sun spots and pigmentation.

L’Oréal Color Riche No 235 (€10.49)

On days when you’re looking a little drawn or listless, a warm nude lipstick is a quick easy way to bring the face back to life.

L’Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath (€23 for 500ml)

You don’t need to be pregnant to luxuriate in a bath, but it’s a nice excuse. This classic lavender bath foam is wonderful for sore legs and ankles. The hefty bottle makes for an extravagant gift.

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Repairing Balm (€8.49)

Pregnancy and breastfeeding can cause nipples to become chapped and sore. Rather than spending a lot on a dedicated cream, try this rich, soothing balm. It’s designed for dry, cracked or chapped skin, contains no nasties and is fragrance free.