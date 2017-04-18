No more big day Botox: the no-needle alternative that really works

While on the hunt for an expert to get my skin in shape for my wedding this July I came across Neelu White. Neelu, who is based on Henry Street, has been in the beauty business for 33 years and her customer base is loyal. She is one of those special people who immediately makes you feel at home. “This is only what I would tell my daughter,” she says, as she scolds me for using too many harsh chemicals on my skin. Neelu uses only natural, paraben-free products and after assessing my skin (dry, dehydrated and peeling – just the way I like it) she recommends I cut back on the retinol and have a Collagen Wave facial.

Radio frequency

The facial uses radio frequency energy to tighten, brighten and smooth the skin. Neelu spends about 15 minutes rolling a warm wand firmly across my face, using very specific movements along my jaw line and up to my cheek bone. She tells me she is “basically massaging everything upwards”. Radio frequency has the ability to heat up deep layers of the skin and underlying tissue, causing deep collagen structures in the skin to immediately tighten, and continue to do so for a few days.

When the first side is done, she hands me a mirror. I pause and then notice that the right-hand side of my face is ever so slightly higher than the left. And the little lines on my forehead are definitely diminished, and is that a defined jawline?

It doesn’t stop there, over the next few days I get compliments, one including the ultimate “Have you been away?” Now for the bad news, at €275 the Collagen Wave is undeniably expensive, but as a natural alternative to the needle or the knife, it’s a price I would pay for a special occasion. I know lots of brides go down the Botox route, and more power to them, but if I can avoid the needle, and still get the results, then I’ll take that option.

neelus-salon.com