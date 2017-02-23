Make-up that makes you look like you’re not wearing any

Let us begin in a spirit of honesty. The natural look is completely unnatural. That “I’m perfectly pretty while running through a cornfield in a fragrance ad” make-up look that we see on models takes an age to achieve.

It is a careful play on light and angles, making someone look like their best self, and is a very effortful ‘effortless’ look . The natural look is you on your best day. It has none of the overt artistry or expressive fun of a red lip or a winged eye. It is subtlety itself, and everyone looks lovely wearing it.

There is, of course, that version of the natural look where you get up, wash, and leave the house with a bare face. Unfortunately the natural make-up look requires a slightly bigger time (and financial) investment.





Laura Mercier Foundation Primer – Radiance (€41)

That perfect skin look is all about smooth texture and light reflection. This primer is not new, but it is entirely reliable and beautiful. Avoid it only if you have oilier skin.

Rimmel Match Perfection Foundation (€10.49)

This foundation punches so far above its price point that I recommend it to almost anyone in need of a budget foundation. It is glowy, soft, and applies equally well with fingers, sponge or brush.

Maybelline Master Camo Colour Correcting Concealer (€15.35)

Apply concealing shades (such as green over red blemishes) before applying your foundation. This handy palette is a solve-all, handbag-sized product.

MAC Diane Kendal Studio Quiktrik Stick (€36.50)

Diane Kendal is one of three major make-up artists who have collaborated with MAC on their new collection. This double-ended highlighter and contour stick is incredibly versatile and easy to use for natural looking sculpting.

Tom Ford Cheek Colour in Ravish (€60)

Any natural-looking flush will work for this look, but Ravish is so airy to apply and richly pigmented that it gives a particularly realistic warmth to the cheek area.

Catrice High Glow Mineral Highlighting Powder (€5.50)

I haven’t stopped crowing about how wonderful this highlighter is since I happened upon it in a pharmacy a couple of years ago. Just swatch it and you’ll be convinced. It is sumptuous on the face or as an eyeshadow.

NARS Sheer Lipstick in Dolce Vita (€26)

Your lips, but better; that’s the perfect nude shade for you. If your lips have a natural deepish pink hue (common in those of Celtic extraction), then this soft, sheeny nude pink will provide sensational but barely there enhancement.

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eye Powder Pencil in Audrey (€22)

Black eyeliner tends to pull focus from the rest of the face and onto the eyes, which is precisely why we love it so much. For a softer look, opt for a rich chocolate like this one (MAC’s Coffee is another classic). It blends to a soft whisper with ease.

YSL Faux Cils Mascara for a False Lash Effect (€32.50)

This is, to the sadness of wallets everywhere, still one of the best mascaras, giving fluffy drama without brashness or an artificial feel.