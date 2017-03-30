Lighter foundations for spring and summer

The demands on your foundation change according to the season. A heavy, moisture-rich foundation might be exactly what winter calls for, but as soon as temperatures start to rise in spring, it will promptly migrate south from the centre of your face, smudging everything in its path. If you’re investing in a luxury foundation, you want it to take you from spring to autumn. The answer is to switch out your winter foundation for something with more grip if you like higher coverage, or something light and less oily if you revel – as I do – in the lighter textures of spring and summer makeup.

YSL Fusion Ink Cushion Foundation (€51.50)

This foundation is a “best of both” product. It feels light to wear, but has lasting power and a good deal of buildability, meaning it works for both day and evening. All while fitting in your handbag.

Clinique BIY Blend It Yourself Pigment Drops

A convenient base that works all year round. Custom blend the drops with your favourite moisturiser depending on the level of pigment and coverage you’re in the mood for.

Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Foundation (€34)

An option for those with oily skin who find their foundation especially prone to moving in warm weather. This really is matte and grips skin beautifully, so avoid this one if your skin is even a little dry.

Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation (€50)

If I could wear just one foundation every day for the rest of my life, it would be this one. I’ve recommended it often, and always get excellent feedback. For skin types from dry to combination, it will feel immensely comfortable and create a supremely radiant, even finish.

Burberry Fresh Glow BB Cream (€38.40)

For those who like a barely-there product which just gives skin a bit of help, this is an ideal option. It evens the complexion, adds glow, and feels like nothing on the skin. From feelunique.com

Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation (€77)

The tiniest drop will even out skin tone. A more liberal application will give a flawless canvas. This is an ideal option for spring and summer because of its staying power. It will stay put for a good six to eight hours without a touch-up and is ideal for summer evenings.

NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint (€39)

The light, pleasantly moussey texture of this base sits nicely on the skin and lasts well. Best suited to combination and oily skins. Buffed well into the skin with a dense brush it will absorb oil easily throughout the day.

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion Foundation (€49.50)

Another cushion foundation pairing immensely buildable matte coverage – which you might not associate with this sort of product – with all the lightness and fluidity that you certainly would.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation (€39)

This base features immense, comfortable staying power without a flat finish, and comes in an incredibly diverse 40 shades. If you buy one longwear foundation this spring/summer, let it be this one.