It’s Valentine’s Day, so let’s talk about lube

We’re all very careful about what we put in our bodies. We avoid certain bloating food groups, trace the origins of our coffee and saviour only the ripest avocados.

Unfortunately though, we fail to think about cosmetics in the way we think about our food. The skin is the largest organ in the body and what goes on to it, also goes into it.

There have been moves in the beauty industry to remove parabens and other harmful ingredients from skincare but there is a more delicate area that could do with a toxic overhaul.

The skin might be the largest organ in the body, but it’s our intimate areas that absorb ingredients the fastest. Okay, look away now Mum.

Yeast infections

I get that when you are reaching for a lubricant, skin safety probably isn’t front of your mind, but lubes that contain fragrances, parabens, sucralose or glycerin can not only irritate your vaginal area, but can cause yeast infections and really, do you want that kind of stuff near your nether regions?

Because of how little we know about the risks associated with these kinds of ingredients, it can be hard to pick out a lube that’s definitely safe. Fortunately there are a few places in Dublin that are making life easier.

SexSiopa.ie is an Irish online store that has been around since 2012 selling body safe toys and lubricants. Try out their Sliquid Natural Gel for €16.

A more recent addition to the market is Skinfull Affairs on Exchequer Street selling “conscientious cosmetics and beauty treatments”. You can find a reasonable and completely natural “Pleasure Warming Gel” here, made with ginger and organic aloe vera for €12.50. I have to say, it’s quite nice too.

So before you have to think about it next, chuck out that tingling, warming rubbish and replace it with something natural and lovely. Happy Valentine’s.