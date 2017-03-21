Is new Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder collection worth it?

My belief system that valued trusted classics over celebrity collab products has crumbled

Dominique McMullan

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder makeup collection

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder makeup collection

 

I’m not usually one for celebrity beauty collaborations. I don’t believe that beauty brands, with their years of experience, are going to suddenly have a revelation due to a celebrity they’re collaborating with suggesting a new shade of brown eye shadow. I prefer to stick to the classics, and to the tried and tested products that have been developed over years.

All that being said, when I saw Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder, my belief system crumbled. Her first collection, which debuted last September, was just so (and I hate this term) wearable. Beckham designed, in her own words, “the key pieces that you really need” and in my defence, it felt like the collection was more of a meeting of two brands, rather than your typical collab.

The products such as the bronzer, the Kohl eyeliner and the Morning Aura Illuminating Crème have quickly become favourites. Her new collection, which was released last month, is just as lovely. 

New favourites 

Saffron Sun bronzer
Saffron Sun bronzer

My new favourites include; The Saffron Sun bronzer (€65 Brown Thomas), which gives a hint of a glow to lighter skin, perfect for all you pale-faced friends; and the Nude Spice Lipstick (€48 Brown Thomas), a creamy, flattering shade, which is a little nod to Beckham’s former pop days. Both of these products, while not groundbreaking, are worth it if you have a little extra cash.

Nude Spice Lipstick
Nude Spice Lipstick

The only item I’m not so sure about is the Eye Foil in Blonde Gold (€44 Brown Thomas). The product contains flecks of gold, suspended in a vinyl-like glaze, resulting in a sort of gilded lid effect once applied.

Eye Foil in Blonde Gold
Eye Foil in Blonde Gold

For me, the glossy liquid-metal effect was a little too wet and sticky on the eyelid. I found myself doing exaggerated blinking all evening. But perhaps I just don’t get it – any 20-year-olds out there willing to explain?

