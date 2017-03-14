Is it 'basic' to want this eye shadow palette?

MAC has announced it is to release a nine-shade Basic Bitch Palette. The term basic bitch was made famous when Kate Moss used it to describe an air hostess who wouldn’t serve her vodka on a flight to Bodrum.

Moss went on to take a mini bottle from her bag and serve herself instead: which is actually a bit of a basic thing to do.

I’m not usually ok with name calling but in this case, it is a touch of genius

While that is all pretty much history, the phrase basic bitch lives on – synonymous with people who live life in the mainstream and engage in typical, some might say unoriginal, behaviour.

A basic bitch upholds the status quo, and she could be described as a bit painfully normal.

I’m not usually ok with name calling but in this case, it is a touch of genius. MAC’s nine shade Basic Bitch Palette is probably a clever nod to the Naked palette, the neutral palette that sits on the make up bag of every ‘basic bitch’ on earth (no offense intended here – it changed my life too).

The palette features a mix of matte and metallic colours in every neutral you could want to create the perfect basic smokey eye. The names are pretty funny too.

There’s a gold shimmer called Ms Personality and a matte grey called Me Me Me. There’s even a deep burgundy, called Hell in Heels, a nice nod to the current season’s colour trends.

One pan that is larger than the others, called Love this Bitch, is filled with a light pink shimmer, and looks like it would double up as a lovely highlighter.

There is no release date yet, but Netta Szekely, a make up artist for the brand, was testing the palette at Milan Fashion Week and shared a boomerang on her instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry if I’m being basic, but I can’t wait to get my hands on it.