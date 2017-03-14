Is it 'basic' to want this eye shadow palette?

MAC to release a new nine-shade neutral matte and metallic collection

Dominique McMullan

MAC’s not-yet-released Basic Bitch colour palette

MAC’s not-yet-released Basic Bitch colour palette

 

MAC has announced it is to release a nine-shade Basic Bitch Palette. The term basic bitch was made famous when Kate Moss used it to describe an air hostess who wouldn’t serve her vodka on a flight to Bodrum.

Moss went on to take a mini bottle from her bag and serve herself instead: which is actually a bit of a basic thing to do.

I’m not usually ok with name calling but in this case, it is a touch of genius

While that is all pretty much history, the phrase basic bitch lives on – synonymous with people who live life in the mainstream and engage in typical, some might say unoriginal, behaviour.

A basic bitch upholds the status quo, and she could be described as a bit painfully normal.

I’m not usually ok with name calling but in this case, it is a touch of genius. MAC’s nine shade Basic Bitch Palette is probably a clever nod to the Naked palette, the neutral palette that sits on the make up bag of every ‘basic bitch’ on earth (no offense intended here – it changed my life too).

The palette features a mix of matte and metallic colours in every neutral you could want to create the perfect basic smokey eye. The names are pretty funny too.

There’s a gold shimmer called Ms Personality and a matte grey called Me Me Me. There’s even a deep burgundy, called Hell in Heels, a nice nod to the current season’s colour trends.

One pan that is larger than the others, called Love this Bitch, is filled with a light pink shimmer, and looks like it would double up as a lovely highlighter.

There is no release date yet, but Netta Szekely, a make up artist for the brand, was testing the palette at Milan Fashion Week and shared a boomerang on her instagram.

Sorry if I’m being basic, but I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.