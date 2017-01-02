Hungover skin: undoing the damage after the party’s over

The party’s over, you are looking down the barrel of the hangover from Hades and you’ve got skin to match. We’ve all been there. No need to stress. It’s all about getting as much moisture as you can back into your skin– from inside and out.

After a big glass of warm water with a slice of lemon in it to kick start your liver, clean your face. Do it gently with an oil cleanser or balm followed by warm water and a face cloth. Even if you normally avoid oil cleansers I would consider using them today, as your skin needs all the hydration it can get.

Remove your eye makeup with a cotton pad soaked in oil-free eye makeup remover. For bonus de-puffing points, put the cotton pad soaked with eye makeup remover in the fridge before using. Take your time and don’t pull at the delicate skin around your eyes.

Glowing again

Now drink a pint of water and go easy on (or cut out) tea and coffee as they can cause further dehydration. Before you turn on Netflix for a few hours, apply a hydrating sheet mask such as Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil or Wei Gingko Leaf Repairing Treatment Pads.

After the sheet mask apply a hyaluronic acid product, followed by a soothing moisturiser. The hyaluronic acid will help your skin absorb the moisturiser and keep it there; plumping the surface.

Once everything has soaked in, it’s time for the makeup. First apply an illuminating primer to give a glowy, smooth surface for makeup. Apply undereye concealer before foundation: a yellow shade will cancel blue tinges. Try mixing your foundation with some moisturiser to help it stop caking or sitting in any fine lines. Less is more.

Lash on the mascara to open up the eyes and apply blush to put some colour in your cheeks. And you’re done. Okay, well maybe ONE cup of coffee won’t hurt.