How Tropical Popical artists are nailing it

“If you’re looking for whale music and rose petals, we’re not for you,” the Tropical Popical website warns me – and that is no word of a lie.

This is a Dublin nail bar synonymous with all things cool. Inspired by an American road trip, it is littered with images and trinkets in the shape of flamingos, parrots and palm trees while neon signs and trendy pop music complete the glitzy vibes. When I began my search for the latest autumn/winter trends for nails, this place was the first to come to mind.

In here, they serve Lilt in little carved out coconuts and the walls are adorned with postcards from around the world. You can even send your own Tropical Popical postcard from inside the salon.

Most importantly, though, they know their stuff when it comes to nail art. The artists here are given an hour a week where they must brainstorm style ideas around a particular theme given to them by owner Andrea Horan. Last week, a student who had just completed a research masters asked for a mouse embryo emblazoned on her nails – and she got it.

This week, my request was more simple. I had seen a picture on their Instagram of ombre nails, inspired by the night sky, and thought they would be pretty funky for a weekend at Electric Picnic.

Chrome nails have been very popular this summer, nail artist Chloe tells me, and that is set to continue into the next season, while hologram nails are also set to make a show. The technique is similar to the chrome effect where a “unicorn dust” powder is rubbed over a gel polish. Graphic art is also still very popular.