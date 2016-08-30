How to restore abused hair to health

Finding a salon that pushes the boundaries with new style ideas but also takes the time to look after your hair’s long-term condition can be a big ask, but this week I have found just the one – and a product that achieves both of those goals.

Crow Street Collective, in Temple Bar, Dublin, has the cool, bohemian vibe that you would expect with the address but without any pretentiousness or pomp (or notions, as I would call it).

Directors Mark Talbot and Darren Lacken and their team of stylists are warm, personable and thoughtful hosts, constantly plying clients with glasses of prosecco or tea in fancy cups and saucers.

Most importantly, they take the time to figure out exactly what you are looking for and are not afraid to suggest new ways of changing your style, which can become dated without some professional guidance.

The salon has recently started using Olaplex, the new buzzword in haircare. Nikita, a stylist at Crow Street Collective, says she has been able to use the treatment to bring damaged hair back to a point of good health, where it can withstand quite a dramatic colour change.

My hair was in relatively good condition, thanks to the fact it is not coloured, but it was weak and brittle in places from using curlers and straighteners.

I immediately noticed a difference in the elasticity and strength of my hair, and was pleasantly surprised by how my natural curl had returned – without the frizz – when I washed it myself a few days later.

So if you are looking for a big change, why not try Crow Street Collective for a refreshingly cosy take on the city-centre salon?