How to get the most out of your morning shower

My requirement of any bath or shower products are follows: even on busy days when I reel into the shower for a perfunctory wash, I want to come out feeling better than I felt going in. A shower should be invigorating, mood enhancing and minimal work. I’ll put work into the ritual of a bath, but only if I’m rewarded with pleasant textures and fragrances, moisturised skin and a bath gel that bubbles extravagantly. Anything less simply doesn’t feel worth the effort.

Wild Oats Tender Lavender & Goats Milk Bath Milk

(€12 from wildoatssoap.com and selected pharmacies)

Wild Oats products are made in Co Waterford and use Flahavan’s organic oats. This lavender bath milk comes in a powder form – pop some into the muslin bag that comes with it and drift into relaxation.

Kinn Beauty Bath Oil

(€32.57 from kinn-living.com)

Kinn offers gentle but effective organic beauty and home-cleaning products. At over €30 for a small 100ml bottle of bath oil, it is very far from cheap, but if organic products are your preference, this is 99.5 per cent organic.

Neom Wellbeing on the Go Holiday Heroes Set (€54 from June)

Neom products always feature comforting textures and transporting fragrance. This little set contains a variety of mini mists and body products – ideal for bath lovers on the move.

Lush Rose Bombshell Bath Bomb (€5.75)

For a luxurious bath on a budget, I’ll always stop into Lush for a bath bomb. This rose version is an exquisite true rose and releases real rose petals into your bath as a lovely surprise.

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel (€22)

Molton Brown shower products are among the few that are equally satisfying as a bath product. This new iteration is fresh, pleasingly unisex and is as good for a foamy bath as it is for a quick morning shower.

Aveda Stress-Fix Creme Cleansing Oil Travel (€9)

The lavender fragrance of the Stress-Fix range is among my ultimate favourites. This mini cleansing oil is a lovely treat if you happen to have a tenner to spend on something indulgent.

L’Oréal Men Expert Hydra Sensitive Birch Sap Shower Gel (€4.59)

This shower gel smells objectively beautiful. If you are an active (dare I add sweaty) man, it won’t cut the mustard as it is free of conventional soaps. For non-active days, this is ideal and gentle on reactive skin.

Jo Malone London Exfoliating Shower Gel (€35)

Jo Malone London’s new exfoliating shower gel comes in the brand’s beloved Lime Basil and Mandarin, Pomegranate Noir or Geranium and Walnut fragrances. An incredibly luxuriant bathroom product, it is ideal for gifting.

Nivea In-Shower Body Moisturiser Nourishing Cocoa Skin Conditioner (€4.79)

When I first encountered this product a few years ago, I dismissed it out of hand and was utterly wrong to do so. It allows you to moisturise in the shower, rinsing away the residue before getting out and going about your day. It’s not a gimmick – it really works.