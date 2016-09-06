How to cure hungover skin

Hungover? Instead of spending the day contemplating your life choices, why not distract yourself by sorting your skin out

Niamh Towey

Photograph: iStock

Photograph: iStock

 

Searing headache? Dry mouth? Parched skin? It sounds like you could be locked in day two of hangover hell, maybe after Electric Picnic. Instead of spending the day contemplating your life choices, why not distract yourself by sorting your skin out with the following steps:

1 Water, water, water. I know it’s an obvious one, but it is also the most important. No product will rehydrate you quite as well as God’s own H2O.

2 Scrub up. Once you have removed any leftover make-up with your regular cleanser, it’s time to liven up dull skin and remove dead cells with an exfoliator. My favourite for sensitive skin is Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant (€53). Follow with moisturiser.

3 Under-eye bags. If you’ve been in the horrors and are lacking sleep, your eyes are likely to be missing their usual sparkle. Skyn Iceland (stocked by Marks & Spencer) has a Skin Hangover Kit (€20.50). It includes cooling eye-gel patches, which work to reduce puffiness. And Clinique has a depuffing roller pen called All About Eyes (€30), which works well too.

4 Moisture mask. Parched skin needs lots of moisturising love, so what better time to slap on a mask? I quite like the No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask (€17.50), which you can leave on for 10 minutes, or overnight. Clinique has a lovely rich one called Even Better Brightening Moisture Mask (€43).

5 Burning the midnight oil. If your skin is still very dehydrated by evening, it might be worth using an oil under your moisturiser before you go to bed. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate (€44) has the overused tag “cult product” for good reason – it does what it says.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.