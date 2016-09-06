How to cure hungover skin

Searing headache? Dry mouth? Parched skin? It sounds like you could be locked in day two of hangover hell, maybe after Electric Picnic. Instead of spending the day contemplating your life choices, why not distract yourself by sorting your skin out with the following steps:

1 Water, water, water. I know it’s an obvious one, but it is also the most important. No product will rehydrate you quite as well as God’s own H2O.

2 Scrub up. Once you have removed any leftover make-up with your regular cleanser, it’s time to liven up dull skin and remove dead cells with an exfoliator. My favourite for sensitive skin is Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant (€53). Follow with moisturiser.

3 Under-eye bags. If you’ve been in the horrors and are lacking sleep, your eyes are likely to be missing their usual sparkle. Skyn Iceland (stocked by Marks & Spencer) has a Skin Hangover Kit (€20.50). It includes cooling eye-gel patches, which work to reduce puffiness. And Clinique has a depuffing roller pen called All About Eyes (€30), which works well too.

4 Moisture mask. Parched skin needs lots of moisturising love, so what better time to slap on a mask? I quite like the No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask (€17.50), which you can leave on for 10 minutes, or overnight. Clinique has a lovely rich one called Even Better Brightening Moisture Mask (€43).

5 Burning the midnight oil. If your skin is still very dehydrated by evening, it might be worth using an oil under your moisturiser before you go to bed. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate (€44) has the overused tag “cult product” for good reason – it does what it says.