Grand design: An all-in-one make-up that’s like a beauty Bic pen

I’m in love with a handy little tool that’s just hit Irish shelves. It’s multifunctioning (which is always a bonus in the ever-growing make-up kit that I lug around with me) and it’s also serving as a bit of a time travel machine.

Lean back in your chairs and chew on your jumper sleeves ladies, it’s a beauty version of the four-colour retractable pens that used to make your notes so awesome. Instead of biro, the pen is filled with lip and eyeliners. It’s the dream pen of our 16-year-old, and current, selves.

This isn’t just nostalgia though. This is a tool that will save space in your makeup bag and stop you from having to think about which pencil colour you need/want/have.

Each click delivers an eye or lip pencil in the only colours you really ever reach for. There are three eyeliners, including an onyx black for when you’re feeling dramatic, a true brown for more sultry days, and a royal blue for something a bit different. There’s also a nude lipliner in a perfect neutral shade and all four slide on without any nasty tugging. The only drawback is that the crayons aren’t pointed at the end, making precision work like a cat flick difficult. But sure you can’t have it all.

I wouldn’t want to bring back much from the 1990s (see kickers, platforms and purple flares) but this one I’m into. The “Beauty Bic pen” (that’s what I’m calling it, Clarins are calling it Stylo 4 Couleurs) is limited edition, but let’s hope that more brands get on this multifunctioning ’90s bandwagon.