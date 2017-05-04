Frizz, flat or floppy: The best fixes for summer hair

During summer, less polished, dishevelled hair looks less “by accident” and more deliberately beachy wave, and thank goodness for that. The rigours of winter styling and the constant fear that heavy rain and fog would ruin any attempt at a hair “style” have me rather resenting my hair by spring. I want it to see to itself for the most part during summer, or at least pipe down while I try to think about more important or entertaining things. A few good products for maintenance – and to minimise the potential damage to colour and condition caused by sun and swimming pools – are all you should need to get your hair to September alive .

Bumble and Bumble Don’t Blow It (H)air Styler (€31)

Scrunch into damp hair and head straight out the door. It works with your hair’s natural kinks and inclinations to provide a style that is neither frizzy nor slack. No tools required.

Dr Paw Paw 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler (€9.99 from feelunique.com)

I’m very fond of this multitasking spritz, which is something between a milk and a crème. It acts as a heat protectant, nourishes, and can be used on wet or dry hair. It also smells transportingly delectable.

Aveda Shampure Thermal Dry Conditioner (€33)

You may be thinking “dry conditioner? Hogwash!”, which is precisely what I thought when I first encountered it. However, it heat protects, calms, invigorates and softens second-day hair before styling and the results (damn good hair) can’t be argued with.

L’Oréal Elvive Colour Protect Low Shampoo (€7.50)

If you have wayward or dry, coloured hair this is a saviour. It cleanses gently without foaming, preserving colour and ensuring a soft, flexible finish and calmer, more supple hair.

Limited Edition Skinny Dip Flamingo Tangle Teezer (€17.50 from boots.ie)

Tangle Teezers are a favourite brush for a reason – they’re travel-friendly, easy to use, cause minimal breakage and this one is positively festooned with flamingos. There’s little to dislike.

L’Oréal Colorista Washout Pink Hair (€8.99)

A summer dalliance with colour is not just possible, it’s advisable. As famed makeup artist Mary Greenwell’s soft pink hair attests, there is no age limit to experimentation with hair colour. This washes out and is really affordable.

OGX Intensely Invigorating Eucalyptus Mint Shampoo (€10.49)

Warmer weather can cause a scuzzy, unpleasant sensation on the scalp. This fresh, minty shampoo is gender neutral and will be loved and used by all.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk (€10.49)

Warmer weather brings challenges for those of us with oily hair. Buy yourself an extra day or two with this dry shampoo which is still one of the very best on the market.

Jo Malone London Star Magnolia Hair Mist (€44)

Summer haircare need not be all seasonal disaster prevention – products that help us to cope with sun and chlorine and humidity. In the midst of that, this crisp, white floral hair fragrance is pure, indulgent loveliness. It adds a whisper of invaluable glamour and elegance as you go about your day.