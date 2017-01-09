Dominique’s Picks: Products that are kind to your skin

There are very few things you can treat yourself to that are nicer than a bath. One of the main ingredients in Ceridwen’s Cauldron Bath Melt (€6.00 Lush) is soothing oat milk, which will treat even the driest of winter skin. Once it has melted, use the bag as a muslin washcloth.

Luna by Cara pure silk pillowcase (€39 Cara Pharmacies) is a pillowcase that keeps your skin and hydrated overnight, unlike normal pillowcases that can be drying.

Not much makes me happier than the smell of fresh laundry, and this roll-on perfume oil (€20 And Other Stories) is the lovely smell without any of the dirty work. It’s alcohol-free, lasts longer than a spray-on perfume and is the perfect size for a handbag.

Nude’s Advanced Renewal Overnight Repair Mask (€50 Space NK) is a thick and luscious cream that leaves your skin feeling soothed, softened and hydrated. A great protection against winter skin.

The newly launched Hydra-Density Mist from Hylamide (£15 Hylamide.com) boosts moisture levels in the skin while soothing irritation and inflammation. If, like me, you suffer from a red face after wine, or spicy food, or a brisk walk, this is revelatory.

Dominique Loves:

Modern Botany’s Multi-tasking Essential Oil (€35 ModernBotany.com) can be used on hair, face, nails and body. The ingredients are 100 per cent natural and gentle on sensitive skin. Apply liberally.