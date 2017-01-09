Dominique’s Picks: Products that are kind to your skin

Beauty treats for sensitive types don’t have to hurt, you know

Dominique McMullan

 

There are very few things you can treat yourself to that are nicer than a bath. One of the main ingredients in Ceridwen’s Cauldron Bath Melt (€6.00 Lush) is soothing oat milk, which will treat even the driest of winter skin. Once it has melted, use the bag as a muslin washcloth.

Luna by Cara pure silk pillowcase (€39 Cara Pharmacies) is a pillowcase that keeps your skin and hydrated overnight, unlike normal pillowcases that can be drying.

Not much makes me happier than the smell of fresh laundry, and this roll-on perfume oil (€20 And Other Stories) is the lovely smell without any of the dirty work. It’s alcohol-free, lasts longer than a spray-on perfume and is the perfect size for a handbag.

Nude’s Advanced Renewal Overnight Repair Mask (€50 Space NK) is a thick and luscious cream that leaves your skin feeling soothed, softened and hydrated. A great protection against winter skin.

The newly launched Hydra-Density Mist from Hylamide (£15 Hylamide.com) boosts moisture levels in the skin while soothing irritation and inflammation. If, like me, you suffer from a red face after wine, or spicy food, or a brisk walk, this is revelatory.

Dominique Loves:

Modern Botany’s Multi-tasking Essential Oil (€35 ModernBotany.com) can be used on hair, face, nails and body. The ingredients are 100 per cent natural and gentle on sensitive skin. Apply liberally.

