Cleansers that are kind to your skin

The party’s over – here’s how to take it off

Dominique McMullan

Elemis Cleansing Balm (€56.50) Debenhams

Murad Clarifying Cleanser (€25) Cloudtenbeauty.com

This is a strong cleanser that works on acne-prone skin. The medicated formula treats and prevents break-outs, and the sacyilic acid allows sustained release of acne medication hours after use. Leaves skin feeling clean but soft.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser 200ml (€14.99) Boots

The Toleriane range is specifically designed for people with very sensitive skin, and this creamy cleanser feels soothing and can even be used around the eyes without irritation.

And the award for this week’s pricey item goes to . . . forgive the hefty price tag, this cleanser really leaves your skin feeling soft, supple and pure. It goes on like butter and melts with body heat when massaged into the face, taking all your make-up off with it.

Oskia Renaissance Cleanser (€41.50) Space NK

I used this cleanser for a year and loved it. The pink gel emulsifies beautifully on the skin, turning first into oil, and then washing off milky. It’s full of beneficial ingredients like Vitamin A, C and E, Omega 6, starflower oil and pumpkin enzymes and cleanses deeply.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser (€10)

Too many foaming cleansers strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving you feeling tight and uncomfortable. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial is a pH-balanced cleanser with ingredients such as avocado oil that help your skin retain moisture, while really effectively removing even the heaviest make-up.

Dominique Loves . . .

Rejuvenating Cleansing Treatment with 12% Glycolic Acid (200ml €26.95) from Elave (www.elaveskincare.com) is a product that really works, and it’s from an Irish brand. Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliator, which removes dead skin cells, revealing smoother skin underneath and promoting cell-regeneration. This cleanser has a concentration of 12 per cent glycolic, one of the highest you can get over the counter. Because of this, it should really only be used twice a week, and will work better if most of your make-up has been removed first. Use in the shower for silky soft skin the following day. Works on all skin types.

