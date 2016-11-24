Bold, feminine, extroverted: lipsticks to suit everyone

Red lipstick is perhaps the bravest, most delightfully immodest statement you can make with make-up. Unlike foundation, concealer, and most other products, red lipstick isn’t restoring what another product has blotted out, or creating a subtle illusion.

It is a bold statement of confidence, supremely feminine and irresistibly extroverted.

By contrast, a nude lip is – for me – a daily comfort.

It is a your-lips-but-better hue, boosting the appearance of fullness and definition while brightening the face overall.

For years, I’ve sought the “perfect” red and nude lipsticks, but the perfect one is whatever you like, and whatever you’re in the mood for. There are so many icons and best-sellers to choose from.

Chanel Rouge Allure in Rouge Noir (€34)

Unmistakable on the lips (you’ll spot Rouge Noir across a room), it is a rich burgundy. With the perfect quantity of blue and brown undertones, this is an ideal alternative red. It is red, but more subversive. I take it out with joy each winter.

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Boy (€34)

Boy is the perfect sheer pink nude. It shines on pale and cooler skin tones, but suits everyone. The texture is buttery, and its light texture makes it ideal for on-the-go application.

MAC Russian Red (€20)

Many espouse the glories of MAC’s super matte Ruby Woo but, for Irish skin, I prefer Russian Red. A blue-based matte that whitens teeth and brightens eyes, it is classic 1950s Hollywood perfection.

MAC Myth (€20)

When I asked MAC senior artist Lesley Keane about the ideal nude, she chose this one without hesitation. Soft, smooth and with the perfect concentration of yellow and pink undertones, it works for almost everyone.

Rimmel Kate 15 Year Collection in Retro Red (€7.95)

This rich berry red, veering toward plum, is Rimmel’s current best-selling red lipstick in Ireland. It is an ideal winter shade, universally flattering and comfortable.

Rimmel The Only 1 Lipstick in Naughty Nude (€8.95)

Naughty nude is incredibly popular, and it’s obvious why. It is ideal for those with naturally pinkish lips who want a natural looking nude.

Nars Semi-Matte Lipstick in Heatwave (€26)

Heatwave is a screaming red in a supremely wearable semi-matte finish. It looks genuinely striking on every skin tone from very pale to very dark, and the orange-red hue radiates confidence whether you feel confident or not.

Nars Audacious Lipstick in Raquel (€30)

Raquel is the most delectable 1960s throwback pink-nude. Lead stylist for Nars UK Anna Priadka particularly recommends this shade “to ensure paler skins don’t look washed-out or that the lips don’t disappear into the skin”. She recommends pairing it with a complimentary lip pencil for definition and lasting power.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Kim K.W. (€30)

This pale nude was inspired – and has been worn by – Kim Kardashian. Love her or hate her, you have to admit that she knows nude lipstick. If you’re tempted, the Charlotte Tilbury website has a fantastic feature that allows you to see the shade on different skin tones to see if it will work for you.