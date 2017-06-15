Best beauty buys for the men in your life

Irish daddies can be, as Irish mammies might say “fierce previous altogether”. Though Irish men are undoubtedly changing – we have returned to the Viking era in beard terms – there are a few generalisations that ring true.

For the most part, in Ireland women still buy the bulk of skincare and toiletries for men, who will often feign disinterest. In bathrooms across the country, however, a quiet revolution is taking place. Tubs of cleanser are indented with suspiciously large thumb prints. Women’s moisturiser tubes are being conspicuously squeezed from the middle rather than the bottom.

By apparent coincidence, Irish men’s skin and grooming is concurrently visibly improving. Of course, this accusation of thievery doesn’t apply to every man (hashtag not all men), but enough. This Father’s Day consider gifting your dad (or your child’s dad) some male grooming products. Hopefully then they’ll stop stealing yours.

ManCave lemon and oak shower gel (€5.49 from Boots)

A richly lathered vegan-friendly shower gel on a budget for conscientious men. Antibacterial lemon oil combines with rosemary, vetiver and bergamot for a delicious in-shower fragrance.

Jo Loves smoked plum and leather fragrance (£70 from joloves.com and net-a-porter.com)

This fragrance is simply incomparable. Rich, warm leather and sweet, smoky plum dance across your olfactory bulb. Masculine but soft and interesting, it must be smelled to be believed.

Percy Nobleman beard starter kit (€12.99)

If your dad has embraced (or predated) the trend for beards, he may well appreciate this kit. It contains a signature scented beard oil (a gift for wiry, unruly facial hair) and a softening beard wash to keep everything fresh.

Mr Jenks pocket squares (€29.99 from mrjenks.com and selected stockists)

100 per cent Italian silk pocket squares with an Irish twist. Mr Jenks also make more classic pocket square designs – paisleys and so on, which are lovely. The Dublin-inspired ones are my favourite, however. This one is their Dublin Skyline pocket square, which I have framed in my house.

Clarins men’s hydration champions set (€38)

Men’s skin is thicker and oilier than women’s. This kit includes a hydrating balm, facial wash and shampoo/shower gel to keep his skin hydrated.

Ambr eyewear gaming glasses (€38-€48 from ambreyewear.com)

These stylish unisex blue light filtering glasses are ideal for anyone who spends significant time in front of screens. A particularly excellent gift for gamer dads or stressed office-bound dads.

Garnier Ambre Solaire sensitive advanced protecting and hydrating face mist SPF50 (€7.50)

Skin cancer diagnoses are still the most frequent in Ireland, and more common in men than women. This handy little SPF takes no time or effort to apply to face or any exposed skin, and is a very thoughtful summer gift.

Philip’s men’s electric cordless travel shaver PQ203/17 (€21.99)

For those who haven’t embraced the beard, a good shave is a daily necessity and is harder on the go. This shaver is very effective, safe and small.

Laura's product of the week:Burt’s Bees peppermint and rosemary body wash (€15)

Morning grumps will benefit from this invigorating, almost medicinal shower gel and be instantly awakened.