Beauty Report: The best new metallics and how to use them

The phrase “metallic make-up” can bring to mind the worst of the 1980s: gold lamé scrunchies glinting puffily from nests of aggressively voluminous permed hair. We don’t think “subtle”, when we think about metallic make-up, and you might consider yourself too old to wear metallics if you have passed the dignified age of 19. But this isn’t so. Metallics are supremely wearable at all ages, and vary in finish from a whisper to a whack. Don’t rule them out, if only for their miraculous light reflective capabilities.

L’Oréal Paris Gold Obsession lipstick (€11.99)

These lipsticks shot through with a softly shimmering gold are a beautifully subtle way to wear metallics. Choose Nude Gold for softness, or Plum Gold for a seasonal statement.

MAC Extra Dimension Skin Finish in Beaming Blush (€31.50)

Perfect for pale complexions, Beaming Blush is a pink hue that breaks gold in the light on the high points of the face. It gives skin gloss and radiance. Several shades are available, but this one is my favourite.

Essie Getting Groovy nail polish (€9.99)

This shade is the star of Essie’s winter collection. Unapologetically gold, it will take you blowsily through the party season and cheer you endlessly.

Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar (€5.25)

This rotund little pumpkin is irresistibly garish. So sparkly as to leave metallic traces of glitter all over you, it hums with lime, juniper and grapefruit fragrance while creating masses of bubbles for your bath. It’s almost too fun to use.

Bobbi Brown Sequin Eye Shadow (€35)

These metallic shimmer shadows are as delectable as their name suggests. Prosecco is a divine gold, while Heather Shimmer is perfect for a shimmering, metallic smoky eye.

Chanel Exclusive Creation Palette in Architectonic (€57)

If you have a paler, cool complexion that doesn’t sit well with yellow gold shades, opt for silver metallics. This supremely wearable palette contains matte and satin metallic finishes. Layer the latter over the former for extra drama.

Tom Ford Lip Foil (€49)

The white bullet will have you weak at the knees, but the extravagant foil finish won’t disappoint either. Try one of the more wearable pinks or deep shades alone, or the gloriously gold Private Life on top of a standard lipstick for shine and dimension.

Maybelline Master Strobing Stick (€10.75)

Strobing is just highlighting, and a good highlighter will always be desirable. These are, as Beckett described the students of Trinity College, ‘rich and thick’. A liberal application will have you glinting expensively in the light like a new Mercedes, but a just touch will wake skin up and add beautiful radiance.

Giorgio Armani Night Light The Holiday Palette (€140)

Writing anything about this seems a redundant exercise. Just look at it. It closes with a deliciously weighty clunk, though I can’t fathom why you would ever want to close it. With five pearl metallic and five matte eyeshadows, as well as two foundations and a powder on the compact’s bottom layer, it is simply sublime.